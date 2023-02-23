Israel to UN: Stop Iran to save Ukraine

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan says Iran using Ukraine as a ‘testing ground’ for its weapons.

By World Israel News Staff

The United Nations must ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon in order to safeguard the future of Ukraine, the Israeli envoy to the UN said on Wednesday.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan told the General Assembly that Iran has been using Ukraine as a “testing ground” for its weapons since the onset of the Russian invasion, and that Tehran is becoming increasingly bold regarding its military sales to other countries.

“Their armaments are now being sold to some of the most dangerous international actors. If this is what the Iranian threat looks like today, I truly can not imagine what it will be like should Iran become a nuclear threshold state,” Erdan said.

“It’s time, not for the international community to wake up but to act against the Iranian threat. Iran must be stopped.”

Erdan said that Israel is planning to vote for an upcoming resolution calling on Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukrainian territory.

He also noted Jerusalem sent Ukraine armored ambulances and is planning to supply the country with an incoming missile siren system, which would allow civilians to seek shelter before imminent air raids.

Jerusalem has taken a publicly neutral stance on the Ukrainian war, much to the chagrin of officials in Kyiv.

Israel has offered extensive humanitarian aid to Ukraine, including building and operating a multimillion dollar field hospital, but Kyiv has become increasingly vocal in its complaints that its demands for weapons and military supplies have been rebuffed by Jerusalem.

Ukraine recently voted in favor of a UN resolution calling on the International Criminal Court to investigate Israel for alleged war crimes.

In response, Israel abstained from a vote condemning Russia for the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has de facto control over Syrian airspace, and has permitted Israel to carry out airstrikes against Iranian targets and assets in Syrian territory.

Should Israel side with Ukraine in the conflict, Russia could theoretically retaliate by restricting the Israel Air Force from operating in Syria.