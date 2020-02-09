Israeli cabinet to approve data center to monitor passengers to and from Israel

The data center will help in the fight against terrorism and epidemic disease, Netanyahu said.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu submitted for approval a decision to establish a flight data center at the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

The center would receive information from airlines about passengers aboard flights to and from the State of Israel. The information would be used for the fight against terrorism, maintaining public health against epidemics and additional vital interests as may be determined, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“We will advance the establishment of a flight data center that will gather information about flights to and from the State of Israel. Of course, this is especially important during diseases or epidemics,” Netanyahu said.

“This is also vital for the State of Israel in its struggle against terrorism, crime, illegal migration. As I said, it will also assist in maintaining public health. Naturally, all aspects regarding the protection of privacy will be taken into account and will be anchored in legislation,” he said.

The prime minister noted that other countries already have such flight centers, including the U.S., Australia, Japan and many European countries.

The justice ministry will take part in the process in order to ensure privacy protections are instituted.

Israel’s National Security Council (NSC) will lead a steering committee to monitor implementation of the decision until the center is established.

The draft decision was formulated by the NSC, the Population and Migration Authority, the Tax Authority, the Justice Ministry, the Transportation Ministry, the Health Ministry, the Defense Ministry, the Finance Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Israel Police and the security agencies.