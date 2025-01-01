Israeli commandos destroyed missile factory in Syria in just 20 minutes

Israeli soldiers operating in the Syrian side of the border fence with Israel, northern Israel, December 15, 2024. (Photo by Jamal Awad/Flash90)

The IDF: ‘This operation stands as one of the IDF’s most audacious and perilous commando missions conducted beyond Israel’s borders.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israel is taking responsibility for a complex commando mission to destroy an advanced missile-producing facility in Syria in September, Ynet reports.

IAF’s Shaldag Unit and Unit 669 targeted a facility in Masyaf, Syria, built to surface-to-surface missiles with Iranian technology intended for the Syrian army and Hezbollah.

The Iran-funded Syrian Scientific Studies and Research Center (CERS) developed a facility using planetary mixers, which combine components into a homogeneous compound for solid rocket fuel production.

The planetary mixer technology can make missile production more covert and less detectable by intelligence and surveillance.

Solid rocket fuel allows missiles to be discharged without on-site fueling, which would require them to be taken from underground, raised for over an hour, and risk detection.

The facility, which was underground, carved into a mountainside, was discovered by Israeli intelligence gathered before and during the war, and the strike was made only after it was determined that the site was operational.

The raid was carried out in September, when activity at the facility was minimal. It began with air strikes, which caused the guards to retreat underground.

The IAF deployed Sea Stallion and Black Hawk helicopters at the facility’s entrance, although there was no safe place to land.

Some troops entered the facility and located the planetary missiles, whereas others planted explosives some distance away.

The entire mission took 20 minutes, and when the commandos returned to the helicopter, the explosives were detonated, destroying the facility.

The planetary mixers are available only to global powers and are relatively rare, with only a few remaining in the Shiite axis.

Each mixer is worth $2 million, and it is estimated that it will take Iran two years to restore the facility.

The IDF said of the mission, “This operation stands as one of the IDF’s most audacious and perilous commando missions conducted beyond Israel’s borders. It was executed with remarkable heroism, facing numerous risks, yet meticulously planned by the IAF.”

The statement continued, “The operation achieved its objective: the crippling of Iran and Syria’s strategic capabilities, accomplished over a distance of dozens of kilometers from Israeli territory.”