Israeli ex-minister mulls return to government after Trump’s speech

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with Itamar Ben-Gvir during a discussion and a vote in the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on March 6, 2023. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Former National Security Minister drafts bill to encourage voluntary mass-migration of Gazans from the Gaza Strip, hints at possible return to the Netanyahu government after Trump proposes relocation of Gaza’s population.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

A former Israeli government minister, who bolted the coalition last month in protest of the ceasefire deal with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, hinted at the possible return of his party to the government, following Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s joint press conference with President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

MK Itamar Ben-Gvir, who until recently served as Israel’s National Security Minister, said Wednesday that following Trump’s comments a day earlier, it appears increasingly likely his Otzma Yehudit party will return to the Netanyahu government.

“I have yet to have a new minister’s jacket prepared,” Ben-Gvir told Galey Yisrael Radio Wednesday morning, “but there is no question that the chances of Otzma Yehudit rejoining the government have increased.”

“The ball is now in the prime minister’s court,” Ben-Gvir continued. “If he implements this, I’ll be there with him all the way,” the lawmaker said, referring to Trump’s proposal to relocate the entire population of the Gaza Strip.

“As soon as they start and there is a clear indication it will be implemented, I’m back in.”

Ben-Gvir directly addressed Trump’s plan in a series of tweets Tuesday night, writing in English: “Donald, this looks like the beginning of a beautiful friendship.”

On Tuesday, Trump announced that his administration plans to facilitate the mass resettlement of Gaza’s entire population in third-party countries, with the U.S. directly handling the post-war administration and rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip.

The president added that the resettlement would be permanent.

Earlier that day, Ben-Gvir and other members of his Otzma Yehudit faction submitted a bill which would offer financial incentives to Gazans to emigrate abroad.

Any Gazan wishing to return after accepting the money offered under Ben-Gvir’s plan would be required to pay back the grant in full, adjusted for inflation, or be barred from returning for life.