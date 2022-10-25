Israeli forces raid Lions’ Den bomb lab in Nablus, leader among killed terrorists

The lab, in the city’s Kasbah area, was being used as a headquarters by the group; Palestinian media reports at least four terrorists dead and about 20 wounded in the operation.

By JNS

Israeli security forces raided a bomb lab in Nablus (Shechem) belonging to the Lions’ Den terror group overnight Monday, killing the group’s leader, Wadi al-Houh, according to the Israel Defense Forces. Palestinian media reported that three other gunmen were wounded during the raid.

The terrorists’ hideout, an apartment in the Kasbah of Nablus, was also being used as the group’s headquarters, according to the IDF.

During the raid, Palestinians fired on and hurled stones at the Israeli forces, the military said.

The Lions’ Den terrorist group is responsible for the murder of IDF Staff Sgt. Ido Baruch on Oct. 11 in Samaria, commonly known as the norther West Bank, and attempted to carry out a terrorist attack in Tel Aviv on Sept. 8. The group is also behind the planting of a bomb at a gas station in Kedumim in Samaria.

The group also attempted to carry out a shooting attack in the Israeli community of Har Bracha in Samaria. A Lions’ Den terrorist also hurled a grenade at IDF soldiers who were adjacent to the Havat Gilad outpost in the area, and has carried out multiple shootings in Nablus.

Recently, the Lion’s Den “continued to recruit, plan, and carry out attacks aimed against innocent Israeli civilians,” said the IDF.

On Sunday, a senior member of Lions’ Den was killed in a motorcycle explosion, according to Palestinian reports.

The reports named the operative as Tamer al-Kilani, and described the blast as “mysterious,” though some Palestinian reports claimed that an explosive device was attached to the motorcycle by Israel.

“Our goal was and remains to strike hard and continuously at terrorists and those who dispatch them in Jenin, Nablus and wherever terrorism takes root; we will not relent even for a moment. We will not permit the existence of terrorist organizations that attack Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers,” Prime Minister Yair Lapid stated.

“The targeting of the head of the Lion’s Den organization, Wadi Al-Houh, along with additional terrorists, last night in Nablus, is the result of joint efforts by the security forces – the IDF, ISA and the Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit. As part of the operation, the terrorist laboratory of the “Lion’s Den’ was severely damaged. This was a lethal precision strike at the heart of a terrorist cell that was trying to carry out attacks.”

Lapid commended the IDF, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel National Counter-Terrorism Unit commanders.

“We will not hesitate to take action against terrorism anytime, anywhere. The citizens of Israel will sleep better tonight knowing that you and your forces are out in the field. Take care of your people and continue defending our country,” he said.

“There will be no refuge cities for terrorists. We will continue to act against anyone who attempts to harm Israeli civilians in any place and time that is necessary,” Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated.

World Israel News contributed to this report.