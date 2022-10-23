Senior Lions’ Den terrorist killed in Samaria explosion

Smoke rises from a building in which Palestinian terrorists were holed up during an Israeli army raid in Nablus on August 30, 2022. Photo by Nasser Ishtayeh/Flash90

New Palestinian Arab terrorist group accuses Israel of assassinating senior member with motorcycle bombing in Shechem.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior terrorist from the new Lions’ Den terrorist group was killed Saturday night in an explosion in the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Shechem (Nablus) in Samaria.

Tamer Kilani, 33, who is believed to be one of the senior members of the group, died in an explosion which was initially attributed to an accidental detonation of a bomb Kilani was said to be carrying with him on his motorcycle.

Later, however, the Lions’ Den group issued a statement accusing Israel of assassinating Kilani, claiming the bomb had been hidden in Kilani’s motorcycle.

The terror group hailed Kilani as “one of the most daring fighters of the organization,” and vowed retribution against Israel for his death.

“We promise Kochavi a severe, agonizing, and painful response,” the group added, referring to IDF chief of staff Aviv Kochavi.

“We call on every resident who can enter Nablus to participate in his funeral today. Today we gave our land the best of our soldiers. The lions will go one after the other, either to victory or to become a martyr.”

To bolster is claims Kilani died as a result of a targeted killing by Israeli agents, the organization released security camera footage showing a man attaching the bomb to Kilani’s motorcycle. The bomb was then detonated as Kilani passed by.

Israel has not responded to Kilani’s death or claims attributing it to Israeli security forces.

Founded in 2022, the new terror organization rose to prominent this August, and is credited with a string of shooting attacks on Israeli civilians and security personnel in Samaria, with at least one foiled attack aimed at Tel Aviv.

The Lions’ Den is said to operate primarily out of the city of Shechem (Nablus), though a former member of the Al Aqsa Martyrs’ Brigade terror group has claimed the organization is working to establish operations in other Palestinian Authority towns.