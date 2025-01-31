Israeli hostage held in Iraq to be exchanged for Hezbollah terrorists

Israeli researcher Elizabeth Tsurkov, who was kidnapped in Iraq two years ago, will be released in exchange for eight Hezbollah terrorists.

The British website Amwaj reports that, in exchange for Tsurkov, Israel will release Hezbollah terrorists captured since the beginning of the conflict with Lebanon, which began on October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah launched missiles into Israel.

One of the terrorists slated for release is Imad Ahmaz, a senior member of Hezbollah’s naval force who was captured three months ago in a special operation by Shayetet 13.

Last week, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein told Axios that Tsurkov is still alive after two years in captivity, and that Prime Minister Mohammed al-Sudani is working toward Tsurkov’s release.

In a September 2023 interview, the Iraqi Prime Minister said it wasn’t clear who was responsible for abducting Tsurkov.

“The incident damages the reputation of Iraq’s stability and the capability of our security agencies,” he said.

Tsurkov’s family stated they spoke with her the day before she was captured, and that nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

“We talked the day before the kidnapping, a completely normal and standard conversation about the interviews she had done, about what was left for her to do,” they said.

Tsurkov, a researcher specializing in the Middle East at Princeton University, traveled to Iraq on her Russian passport to conduct research for her doctoral dissertation.

However, for Israeli citizens, traveling to enemy nations is prohibited, even with a foreign passport, due to security concerns.

Tsurkov was captured by Kataib Hezbollah, a Shiite militia backed by Iran.

When the incident occurred, the Israeli Prime Minister’s office issued a statement.

“We hold Iraq responsible for her safety and well-being. She is an academic who visited Iraq on her Russian passport, at her own initiative, to conduct research for her doctorate and academic work on behalf of Princeton University in the US,” the statement said.

“The matter is being handled by the relevant parties in the State of Israel out of concern for Elizabeth Tsurkov’s security and well-being,” it continued.