Israeli lawmakers split on ceasefire deal, hostage release terms

Relatives of Israelis held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza and supporters protest march calling for the release of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip in Tel Aviv, August 15, 2024. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

By Sveta Listratov, TPSUnder the terms of the emerging ceasefire, it is expected that the first 33 hostages to be released will be humanitarian cases — women, children, elderly and sick.

Knesset members were divided over an emerging ceasefire and hostage agreement with Hamas on Tuesday. Supporters insisted it was necessary to bring the captives home as soon as possible while critics said the deal threatened Israeli security.

“All our hostages must be returned in one operation,” Likud MK Tali Gottlieb insisted to The Press Service of Israel.

“I’m not debating the cost, and as long as Herzi Halevi remains Chief of Staff [of the Israel Defense Forces], he won’t allow Hamas to be defeated. Instead, he continues with raids rather than conquest and control of enemy territory,” she added.

“So, it has to be all or nothing. No phased releases, no steps. Either everyone returns, or no one does. Hamas can wait for Trump’s presidency, when we will impose such a heavy siege on them that they will beg to return our hostages.”

Opposition Whip MK Merav Ben Ari of Yesh Atid told TPS-IL she supported the agreement.

“The State of Israel must bring all the hostages home, whether for rehabilitation or burial in Israel. The hostages don’t have time. Every day is critical. We must bring them back and end the war in Gaza,” she said.

But fellow opposition MK Yulia Malinovsky of the Israel Beitinenu party told TPS-IL she opposed the agreement.

“Months ago, a comprehensive deal could have been reached to bring all the hostages home, both the living and the dead,” Malinovsky said.

“But the Prime Minister, due to political weakness and personal interests, prevented this. Now we’re talking about a phased deal, with no guarantee that everyone will return. I still believe it’s possible to find a formula that brings everyone back in one operation. I’m crossing my fingers and hope that all our brothers and sisters return home as soon as possible, whether for recovery or burial.”

Coalition MK Ohad Tal of the Religious Zionism party told TPS-IL, “We say no to a deal that leaves most hostages in Gaza, no to a deal that frees murderous terrorists, and no to a deal that rolls back the war achievements for which soldiers gave their lives. But yes to military pressure that will force Hamas into a good deal. Yes to a deal that includes all the hostages, allows Israel to maintain its presence in Gaza, and doesn’t compromise Israel’s security.”

MK Tzvi Sukkot of Otzma Yehudit said the deal “means abandoning hostages who aren’t included in the agreement.” He was referring to reports that 33 hostages — women, children, elderly and sick — will be released while the freeing of other captives will be subject to further negotiations.

“It’s a betrayal of Israel’s security and erases the war’s achievements, paid for with the lives of many soldiers. For every hostage released, we’ll be freeing dozens of terrorists just like Yahya Sinwar, taking Israel back to October 6,” Sukkot insisted.

“This must not happen. If we cut Hamas off from humanitarian aid, implement the Generals’ Plan to clear Gaza of terrorists, and begin annexing Gaza territories, Hamas will beg for a deal and return the hostages without undermining our security or war gains.”

The Generals’ Plan advocates evacuating all civilians from northern Gaza, designating the area as a closed military zone, and forcing the remaining terrorists to capitulate by cutting off all aid, including food and water.

Yesh Atid lawmaker Debbie Biton insisted to TPS-IL, “No excuses, no delays — the hostages must come home. Their lives are more important than any politics or other considerations. Yesh Atid is here to provide a safety net for any deal that saves them. Netanyahu needs to find the courage to finalize the deal he agreed to seven months ago. This is the time to restore hope to the families and act without fear.”

Talks in Qatar aimed at reaching a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas are progressing with an Arab source telling The Press Service of Israel on Tuesday there is a “high likelihood of success.”

According to the source, discussions focus on the release of Palestinian prisoners, with Israel seeking to have those serving life sentences deported to countries such as Turkey, Qatar, and Egypt.

Palestinians from northern Gaza who fled to southern areas of the Strip will be allowed to return to their homes.

Israeli forces will not withdraw from the Strip until all the hostages are freed.

Opponents of the agreement are against any deal that does not bring home all the hostages at once.

At least 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas’s attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 95 remaining hostages, more than 30 have been declared dead. Hamas has also been holding captive two Israeli civilians since 2014 and 2015, and the bodies of two soldiers killed in 2014.