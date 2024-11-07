Israeli minister calls to annex Judea and Samaria after Trump’s election

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir attends a plenum session at the assembly hall of the Knesset, the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem on November 6, 2024. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Settlement leaders and Israeli government minister hail Trump’s election as an opportunity for Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria.

By World Israel News Staff

Leaders of the Israeli settlement movement in Judea and Samaria have joined a government minister in calling for the application of Israeli sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, following President-elect Donald Trump’s win in Tuesday’s presidential election.

Addressing the Knesset plenum Wednesday, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir (Otzma Yehudit) blessed Trump’s victory, reciting the Shehecheyanu prayer and saying the time is ripe for Israel to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria and to achieve “total victory” over Hamas.

“Let me open with blessings to the new president of America, Donald Trump.”

“Now this is the time for sovereignty, this is the time for total victory, this is the time for the State of Israel to pass the ‘Death to Terrorists’ legislation – all kinds of laws which I have no doubt that the new president will see eye-to-eye with us on them.”

Ben-Gvir also retweeted his own comment from July, which read “God Bless Trump,” commenting “Yesssss.”

Israel Ganz, chairman of the Yesha Council – which represents all Israeli towns across Judea and Samaria – and mayor of the Binyamin Regional Council, took to X/Twitter to call for annexing Judea and Samaria following Trump’s victory.

“Time for sovereignty! One strong Trump. One Jewish state.”

Ganz later called Trump’s victory an historic “opportunity for the settlement movement,” according to The Washington Post.

Shai Alon, Mayor of the town of Beit El, north of Jerusalem in Samaria, called Trump’s victory a “Golden opportunity for the settlement enterprise.”

“This is the kind of opportunity we have never had before, to make every effort to expand in Judea and Samaria, to put an end to murderous terrorism here, and to continue Israeli construction” in Judea and Samaria.”

“This is the time to declare sovereignty over Judea and Samaria…There will not be two states between the Jordan and the sea.”