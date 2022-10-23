Israel destroyed 90% of Iran’s military infrastructure in Syria, say officials

The sources stressed that Israel has thwarted Iran’s smuggling attempts by land, sea and air.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli security officials claimed over the weekend that the IDF has managed to destroy 90 percent of Iran’s military operations in Syria, Israel’s Walla News reported.

According to the report, Israeli air strikes have decimated Iranian weapons transfers to Hezbollah and other proxies, weapons factories Tehran sought to establish on Syrian soil, and Iran’s efforts to build a military base.

Sources told Walla that despite tensions between Israel and Russia over Ukraine, the Jerusalem-Moscow deconfliction protocols that prevent direct conflict between Israeli and Russian forces remains effective.

Periods of time without airstrikes are due to Iran suspending arms smuggling as Tehran searches for other ways to deliver weapons to its proxies, and not because of issues with Moscow. The sources stressed that Israel has thwarted Iran’s smuggling attempts by land, sea and air.

The most recent attack on Syria attributed to Israel was a strike on targets in the Damascus area on Friday near the international airport.

Jerusalem is now particularly concerned that Hezbollah will launch the same Iranian kamikaze drones that Russia is using in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the New York Times reported that Russia has scaled back it forces in Syria and removed a sophisticated S-300 air-defense system which threatened Israeli freedom of action in Syrian skies.