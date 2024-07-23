Israeli researchers pioneer effective pain relief for pancreatic cancer patients

The ingenious method consists of a single dose of focused X-ray radiation aimed directly at the celiac plexus nerve, bypassing the cancer.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Israeli researchers unveiled an innovative radiation therapy that significantly alleviates pain in pancreatic cancer patients, offering hope of a better quality of life for patients.

Pancreatic cancer is notorious for its severe pain, often stemming from the proximity of the pancreas to the celiac plexus nerve.

Traditional treatments include painkillers and invasive procedures, such as direct injections of anesthetics into the nerve.

However, these methods offer limited relief and can carry significant side effects.

But researchers at the Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan pioneered a new method: a single dose of focused X-ray radiation aimed directly at the celiac plexus nerve, bypassing the cancer.

According to the US National Institute of Health, pancreatic cancer is the 12th most common cancer globally with an estimated 495,773 new cases worldwide.

It is also the 7th leading cause of cancer-related deaths, accounting for around 466,003 deaths in 2020. The high mortality rate is due to the aggressive nature of the disease and late-stage diagnosis.

The research, led by Dr. Jacob Lawrence, Director of the Radiation Institute at Sheba’s Husidman Cancer Center, was recently published in the peer reviewed Lancet Oncology.

“As doctors, we treat the person first, not just the disease,” Lawrence explained. “The issue of pain originating from the celiac plexus nerve is one of the things that causes the most suffering to pancreatic cancer patients. These are intense pains that greatly disturb the patients and harm their daily functioning and their quality of life.”

The study’s initial phase, conducted solely at Sheba, yielded promising results.

Building on this success, an international clinical trial was launched, involving 125 patients across hospitals in the USA, Canada, Poland, Portugal, and three Israeli hospitals.

The results were striking. More than half (53%) of the patients reported a significant reduction in pain and an improvement in their quality of life.

Moreover, the treatment’s side effects were minimal, with most patients experiencing only mild fatigue and nausea on the day of treatment.

The study achieved another important milestone: the treatment method was added to the American guidelines for pancreatic cancer treatment by the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN).

This means the treatment is now recommended and used widely in the Western world, especially in the USA. Sheba Medical Center has been using this treatment on patients for several years.

“We hope that the new research will allow immediate implementation in Israel and around the world to ease the suffering of patients with pancreatic cancer and possibly other types of cancer as well,” said Moshe Bar Haim, CEO of the Association to Fight Cancer.