Israeli tech to help tackle infertility in UK

The Israeli AiVF company has received regulatory approval to market and sell its EMA product in the United Kingdom, following the approval of EMA by the European Union in April.

The approval enables AiVF to launch marketing and sales efforts in the UK, one of the largest IVF markets in Europe.

AiVF specializes in Artificial Intelligence technology for In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) treatment process

The algorithm at the heart of AiVF’s EMA platform, combines AI-based machine learning and computer vision to improve embryos’ implantation success rates. AiVF’s non-invasive PGT-A (Preimplantation Genetic Testing for Aneuploidy) results can predict, without the need for a biopsy, whether a given embryo is genetically suitable for transfer.

Estimates published by the World Health Organization (WHO) suggest that between 48 million couples and 186 million individuals deal with infertility issues globally. Many of these couples are opting for IVF treatments, where most of them typically see success rates of 20-35% per cycle, but the likelihood of getting pregnant decreases with each successive round, while the cost and the agony increase.

According to its own research, the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) reports that in in the UK, in 2018 alone, around 54,000 patients had 68,724 fresh and frozen in-vitro fertilization cycles in addition to 5,651 donor insemination cycles at HFEA licensed fertility clinics.

Moreover, a recent report by Allied Market Research valued the UK IVF market at $514 million in 2018 and estimated that it would nearly double to $928 million by 2026. This translates into a CAGR of 7.6% over the period.

Fertility clinics and hospitals play a key role in providing IVF services in the UK market and are rapidly expanding to meet the growing demand from couples seeking assistance for infertility problems. The application of AiVF’s AI solution holds the potential to greatly increase the success rates of fertility treatments for women in the UK and around the world, allowing many more to receive the treatment, saving money, and helping many more realize the dream of having a baby.

“Back in 1978 the UK was the pioneer of IVF and is one of the largest markets for treatment in Europe,” notes Daniella Gilboa, CEO, and founder of AiVF. “We will soon begin targeting the growing number of fertility clinics in the UK.”

The opening up of the British market will enable the company to apply its technology for improving the success rate of IVF in one of the largest countries in Europe.