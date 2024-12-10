Israeli wounded in California antisemitic car-ramming

Man identifying as a “Palestinian Iranian” intentionally struck group of Israelis with his car, seriously wounding one.

An Israeli man was serious wounded in an antisemitically-motivated car-ramming on Saturday, with the assailant being a self-proclaimed “Palestinian Iranian.”

Prior to the attack, Roy Gross, an Israeli-American entrepreneur, was enjoying a night out with friends in upscale Laguna Beach, California.

Around 2 a.m., as Gross and his friends waited for a rideshare vehicle, two men approached the group and asked about their country of origin.

When Gross said Israel, one of the men identified himself as a “Palestinian Iranian” and began verbally attacking the group of Israelis.

Gross told Hebrew News, an outlet for Israeli expats in the U.S., that they attempted to deescalate the situation.

But the man and his friend, Gross said, blocked the Israelis’ vehicle and would not allow them to leave the scene.

The assailant then got into his vehicle and attempted to run over the group of Israelis several times, initially missing them.

On the third attempt, Gross said, he was struck by the vehicle and suffered a compound fracture in his leg.

Gross, 28, who grew up in central Israel’s Nordiya and moved to California nearly a decade ago, said he had never before experienced antisemitism in the U.S.

“This is the first time I have encountered violence like this,” Gross told Hebrew News. “We tried to calm things down and avoid a confrontation, but the suspect acted maliciously and with intent to harm.”

Gross, who owns a construction company and is also a music producer, said that he had already undergone one surgery on his leg and will need an additional operation.

He is currently hospitalized and will not be released for several days.

Laguna Beach police said they are investigating the incident as a hate crime and have arrested the perpetrator.

Since the October 7th Hamas massacres, there has been a major spike in antisemitic incidents throughout the U.S.