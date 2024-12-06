Gunman shot kindergarteners in California for ‘Palestine’

The system kept letting him go until he did something so horrible that the story ended.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Two kindergarteners were critically wounded when Glenn Litton, a monster with a long criminal record and apparent delusions, tricked his way into the school and then opened fire in a small California town.

Glenn Litton lied to gain access to the Feather River Seventh-Day Adventists school by claiming to be the grandfather of a prospective student before opening fire on the children.

The gunman wrote in a note that the shootings of children were “carried out countermeasure in necessitated response to America’s involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians along with attacks towards Yemen.”

The media emphasizes that Litton was mentally ill and I’m sure his sense of reality was probably none too grounded, but the note also makes it clear that he had been feeding off pro-terrorist propaganda on social media probably supplemented by media coverage.

Even apart from his recent support for Islamic terrorism, Litton was a poster boy for California’s revolving door criminal justice system.

In an alarming 2002 incident, he was caught with disguises, a bullet-proof vest, shackles, and walkie-talkies and had made internet searches officials said indicated he was planning some kind of mass-violence attack using guns and explosives.

The next year he was sentenced to eight years for 12 counts of forgery, ID theft, and theft over that incident – but was let loose three years later in 2006.

This is insane.

Anyone caught plotting a mass shooting should not be out. Ever. Let alone out in three years.

The media will emphasize that Litton was homeless and mentally ill, but he was also evil. In 2002, authorities had the chance to take him out of circulation permanently. And since then he was repeatedly arrested and released until he had the opportunity to shoot two little boys.

Let’s just look at some of the recent arrests.

In March 2024, he began a job at a CVS in Phoenix, where on his second day of employment, he was reported to have stolen $1,166 from the cash registers.

In November 2024, he was identified as the suspect in a U-Haul theft out of Chico, and the GPS in the vehicle led authorities to his location in San Francisco.

When he was arrested that same day by South San Francisco police, he was charged with embezzling a leased or rented vehicle, possessing a driver’s license or ID to commit forgery, forging an official seal, using another’s ID and an outstanding warrant.

One of the IDs officers found included the alias Michael Sanders, the sheriff said. Investigators learned he later used that alias to set up an appointment with an administrator at Feather River Adventist School to potentially enroll a new student.

It is also worth noting that due to his record as a felon, Honea said Litton was barred from carrying a gun. Investigators believe he used a “ghost” handgun to carry out the attack. A ghost gun is an unregistered gun that can be bought online or made at home, which makes it untraceable.

Remember all the sob stories that pro-crime liberals were giving us about three-strikes laws locking up people for stealing batteries?

Imagine if any of these charges, including stealing over $1,000 or fake IDs (practically a victimless crime due to California’s pro-illegal alien Dem system) had led to Litton being taken out of circulation?

Instead, the system kept letting him go until he did something so horrible that the story ended.

It does not have to be this way.