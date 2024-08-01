Japanese city kicks Israel out of World War II memorial ceremony

Israeli envoy snubbed at event in Nagasaki commemorating the 79th anniversary of the nuclear bomb attack that devastated the city in World War II, as mayor says he wanted to ensure ‘atmosphere of peace.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israel’s envoy to Japan will not be invited to this year’s memorial service marking the anniversary of the atomic bombing of Nagasaki during World War II, the city’s mayor announced Wednesday.

Nagasaki Mayor Shiro Suzuki told reporters Wednesday that the city had decided not to invite the Israeli ambassador this year, in order to convey a message of peace in the ceremony.

“I want to emphasize that this decision is not driven by political considerations,” Suzuki said, “but by our desire to hold the ceremony to commemorate the victims of the atomic bombs in a somber and peaceful atmosphere, and to ensure the ceremony proceeds smoothly.”

The decision was “difficult,” Suzuki emphasized, while adding that recent events have shown that inviting Israel would not be appropriate or conducive to creating the desired “atmosphere.”

On August 9th, the city will hold its annual memorial event, marking the 79th anniversary of the second atomic bombing of Japan during World War II, when an enriched uranium bomb named “Fat Man” was dropped on Nagasaki, killing some 70,000 people.

Gilad Cohen, Israel’s ambassador to Japan, called Nagasaki’s decision “regrettable,” and defended the Jewish state’s handling of the war against Hamas.

“The decision by Nagasaki’s mayor not to invite Israel to the Peace Memorial Ceremony on August 9th is regrettable, sends a wrong message to the world, and deflects from the core message that Nagasaki has been promoting for years,” Cohen tweeted.

“As a close friend and like-minded nation of Japan, Israel has attended this ceremony for many years to honor the victims and their families.”

“Currently, Israel is fighting a war imposed by the Iran-backed terrorist organization, Hamas, following its brutal terror attack on October 7th, with 115 hostages still being held in Gaza.”

“Israel is exercising its full right and moral obligation to defend itself and its citizens and will continue to do so. There is no comparison between Israel, which is being brutally attacked by terrorist organizations and any other conflict, any attempt to present it otherwise distorts the reality.”