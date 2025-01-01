Local police discontinued their investigation after a forensic analysis of the area near the crime and the perusing CCTV cameras failed to yield new evidence.

By Dion J. Pierre, The Algemeiner

The home of a prominent Jewish Australian has been vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, according to Australian media.

Lesli Berger, former president of the New Local police discontinued their investigation after a forensic analysis of the area near the crime and the perusing CCTV cameras failed to yield new evidence.South Wales Jewish Board of Deputies, recounted to both J-Wire and The Daily Telegraph how he and his family recently returned home from holiday to see a swastika defacing the back wall of his property in Sydney.

Next to the infamous Nazi symbol were the spray-painted words “Jordan Gayter,” believed to be a misspelling of the German phrase for “Juden Gatter,” or “Jewish Gate.”

“Two of my late grandparents were Holocaust survivors. They were in Auschwitz and emigrated from Slovakia to live in Sydney; growing up they’d tell me stories of how this all started, just like this,” Berger told the Telegraph.

“My three children have been affected. I never thought I’d see the day were someone would see fit to daub a swastika on my house. It’s a bitter blow to see the rise in antisemitism in our beautiful country over the last 14 months,” he continued. “This has got to stop. Enough is enough.”

Berger explained to J-Wire that he does not believe the crime directly targeted him, noting that the high population of Jewish residents in his neighborhood, the Bellevue Hill section of the city of Sydney, is common knowledge.

“It’s clear this was a hate crime targeting the Jewish area, although not me personally,” he said. “The perpetrators likely understood this is a predominantly Jewish area. It’s highly unlikely that anyone would specifically identify my home — it was more opportunistic.”

Justice has so far been elusive, he added, noting that local police discontinued their investigation of the incident after a forensic analysis of the area near the crime and the perusing of closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras failed to yield new evidence that could help with identifying and capturing a suspect.

While Berger did not condemn law enforcement’s pausing the criminal inquiry, he stressed the importance of addressing antisemitic hate crimes in the area, a growing problem in Australia in recent years.

“The authorities have the powers to deal with these issues but don’t often exercise them to their full extent. When the law falls short, we need to see real legislative reform,” he continued.

“Seeing this on our property was incredibly traumatic. While I’ve processed it, it’s taken longer for my wife and children to move on. And even weeks later, seeing it in the media has brought those emotions backs.”

Antisemitism in Australia quadrupled to record levels over the past year, with Australian Jews experiencing more than 2,000 antisemitic incidents between October 2023 and September 2024, according to a report published earlier this month by the Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ), an organization which advocates upholding the civil rights of the country’s some 120,000 Jewish citizens.

During the year following the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas’s massacre across southern Israel last Oct. 7, a total of 2,062 anti-Jewish incidents were recorded in Australia, far more than the 495 documented in the previous 12-month period and the most since the ECAJ began tracking such data in 1990.

Notably, the total did not include antisemitic statements made on social media. However, the figure did include dozens of assaults and hundreds of incidents of property destruction and hate speech. Physical assaults recorded by the group jumped from 11 in 2023 to 65 in 2024.

The level of antisemitism for the past year was six times the average of the preceding 10 years.

“Whilst the number of reported antisemitic incidents has fluctuated from year to year previously, there has never been anything like an annual increase of this magnitude,” ECAJ research director Julie Nathan said in a statement accompanying the report.

“If anything, the raw numbers understate the seriousness of the surge in antisemitism that has occurred. There have been many new forms and expressions of anti-Jewish racism that would once have been considered alien to Australia but which have become commonplace.”

As The Algemeiner has previously reported, the number of attacks on Jews — digital, political, and physical — has skyrocketed in Australia since Hamas’s atrocities last Oct. 7. In just the first seven and a half weeks after the onslaught, antisemitic activity in Australia increased by a staggering 591 percent, according to a tally of incidents by the ECAJ.

In one notorious episode in the immediate aftermath of the Oct. 7 attack, hundreds of pro-Hamas protesters gathered outside the Sydney Opera House chanting “gas the Jews,” “f—k the Jews,” and other epithets.

The explosion of hate also included vandalism and threats of gun violence, as well as incidents such as a brutal attack on a Jewish man in a park in Sydney.

ECAJ’s report included other similar incidents. For example, a male assailant repeatedly punched a Jewish man while screaming “dirty rotten Jew c—t”; a group of young men jumped a Jewish boy, whom they called a “dirty Jew”; and pro-Hamas protesters “spat on, threatened, and kicked” an elderly Jewish woman during a demonstration held to raise awareness of antisemitism.

Anti-Israel sentiment has also led to vandalism. In June, the US consulate in Sydney was vandalized and defaced by a man carrying a sledgehammer who smashed the windows and graffitied inverted red triangles on the building.

The inverted red triangle has become a common symbol at pro-Hamas rallies. The Palestinian terrorist group, which rules Gaza, has used inverted red triangles in its propaganda videos to indicate Israeli targets about to be attacked.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), “the red triangle is now used to represent Hamas itself and glorify its use of violence.”

So far, ECAJ said in a statement accompanying the report, few leaders have stepped up to denounce the explosion of hatred.

“With a few honorable exceptions, the response from political and community leaders, university executives, and civil society has been tepid at best. The result has been a ratcheting up of antisemitism from hateful words to steadily more serious hateful actions,” Nathan said.

“If it was thought that anti-Jewish racism was a thing of the past and defeated, the last 12 months has shown that it has been cynically reactivated and stoked for political purposes. The physical, verbal, and other forms of attacks on Jewish individuals, families, and community venues will continue to worsen unless governments, police, and others show some spine by taking resolute action to halt the rising tide of acts of hatred against the Jewish community and bringing those responsible to account.”