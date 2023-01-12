Jewish Community Relations Council of New York bans George Santos

The group said it will cut all ties with the Long Island Republican falsified background over his “harmful, offensive lies.”

By World Israel News Staff

New York Republican Reps. Anthony D’Esposito, Nick Langworthy, Nick LaLota and Brandon Williams called on Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign yesterday, amid false claims about his career and about being Jewish.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of New York said that it will sever ties with Santos, and has retracted his invitation to appear at its annual Congressional Breakfast early next month.

“In light of recent discoveries about Rep. George Santos’ falsified background and the harmful, offensive lies he perpetuated throughout his campaign, JCRC-NY and JCRC-LI will not be working with him for the duration of his stay in Congress,” JCRC said in a statement.

“Our mission is to build relationships that advance the values, interests, and security of the Jewish community and create a more interconnected New York for all, and we take that commitment seriously. A key component of any constructive relationship is trust, which is not a quality we identify with Rep. Santos. For that reason, Rep. Santos is no longer welcome at our upcoming annual Congressional Breakfast.”

Nassau County Republican party officials also joined the call urging Santos to resign.

“Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I’m calling for his immediate resignation,” Joseph Cairo, the county party chairman said at the press conference’s opening.

Santos claimed his grandparents “fled Jewish persecution in Ukraine, settled in Belgium, and again fled persecution during WWII” and during his campaign, referred to himself as “a proud American Jew.”

After his lies were exposed, Santos told the New York Post in an interview, “I am Catholic. Because I learned my maternal family had a Jewish background I said I was ‘Jew-ish.’”