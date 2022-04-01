Jewish leader in Ukraine hospitalized after antisemitic assault

Religious Jews at the Ukrainian border in September 2021. (YouTube/Reuters/Screen grab)

A prominent Ukrainian Jew was stabbed three times.

By World Israel News Staff

A Ukrainian Jewish leader is being treated for chest and neck wounds after being stabbed three times, the United Jewish Community of Ukraine (UJCU) announced on its Telegram channel.

Igor Perelman, director of the Jewish community of Ivano-Frankivsk in western Ukraine, was assaulted in the city on Thursday.

The attack occurred during an argument between the assailant and the Jewish victim over a parking space, according to media reports.

“The attack was accompanied by antisemitic remarks [heard] by numerous witnesses,” the UJCU said in a statement.

“The United Jewish Community of Ukraine wishes Igor Perelman a speedy recovery,” it added.

The assailant was already known to police, the group added.

