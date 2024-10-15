Kamala plagiarized book from Wikipedia

US Vice-President Kamala Harris giggles after being asked about Ukraine's humanitarian crisis, Mar. 10, 2022. (Youtube/Screenshot)

But the media is busy covering the really big news about Kamala… that she might appear on Joe Rogan.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Seems appropriate.

If Kamala had written her book today, it would have been plagiarized from ChatGPT. Since that wasn’t an option back then, it cribbed from Wikipedia instead.

‘Smart on Crime’ was very much a campaign book and those tend to be low quality anyway, but it was also supposed to amplify the rebrand of ‘soft on crime’ as really being ‘smart on crime’.

The real goal was to attract the big California donors who funded the pro-crime movement. And they wouldn’t have been cross-referencing Wikipedia.

The plagiarism is obvious. How obvious? Obvious enough that the media isn’t contesting it, just trying to minimize it while using the usual ‘Republicans pounce’ framing.

Conservative Activist Seizes on Passages From Harris Book – New York Times

Seizes being the new pounces. What passages? Why? Gotta bury the lede.

Conservative activist accuses Harris of plagiarizing passages in co-authored 2009 book – CNN

The overlap is pretty black and white and while some areas may be subjective (it can be hard to write certain facts about certain events without sounding pretty similar, e.g. people reporting on a presidential candidate polling at 62% in New Hampshire are going to sound a lot alike and there will be similar materials going back decades), others are pretty clearly identical.

In another section of the book, Harris, without proper attribution, reproduced extensive sections from a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release. She and her co-author passed off the language as their own, copying multiple paragraphs virtually verbatim. Here is the… pic.twitter.com/9FpsxQE8Sz — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

More seizing on passages.

Harris also copied language from a Bureau of Justice Assistance report report, which was linked in the the Wikipedia entry. Here is the passage in Harris's book, with duplicated material in the other column: pic.twitter.com/aU7CbP0ODm — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) October 14, 2024

And this one is as damning as a high school teacher catching the dumbest student in the class turning in a ChatGPT paper about the impact of Rousseau’s worldview on the Hudson River School.

