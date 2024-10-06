Kamala sends $157 million to Lebanon after claiming no money for U.S. hurricane victims

Those Hezbollah votes in Dearborn, Michigan don’t come cheap.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

According to Joe Biden, there’s just no money for hurricane victims.

"Do you have any words to the victims of the hurricane?" BIDEN: "We've given everything that we have." "Are there any more resources the federal government could be giving them?" BIDEN: "No." pic.twitter.com/jDMNGhpjOz — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 30, 2024

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas claims that FEMA is running out of money. (And not because it blew through $1.4 billion on illegal aliens, that’s dangerous misinformation.)

While there’s not enough money for hurricane victims in America, Vice President Kamala Harris announced that after Israel took out Hezbollah Islamic terrorist leaders, “The people of Lebanon are facing an increasingly dire humanitarian situation. I am concerned about the security and well-being of civilians suffering in Lebanon and will continue working to help meet the needs of all civilians there.”

“To that end, the United States will provide nearly $157 million in additional assistance to the people of Lebanon… his additional support brings total U.S. assistance to Lebanon over the last year to over $385 million.”

$385 million for an Islamic terrorist state.

But there’s a bold press release out at FEMA declaring that the “Biden-Harris Administration Provides More Than $20 Million to Hurricane Helene Survivors, Ongoing Search and Rescue Operations Continue in North Carolina”.

$20 million to Hurricane Helene survivors. $157 million to Hezbollah. Those Hezbollah votes in Dearborn, Michigan don’t come cheap.