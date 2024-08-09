Kamala’s counsel defended Hamas supporters harassing Jewish students

In 2011, she joined the Asian Law Caucus and went to war against Jewish students facing antisemitic harassment.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After 9/11, Nasrina Bargzie, an Afghan Muslim immigrant, was interviewed by law enforcement over troubling comments on the War on Terror reported by her friends.

Today she’s the Deputy Counsel to Vice President Kamala Harris.

After coming to America from a wealthy family in Kandahar, later a stronghold of the Taliban and Al Qaeda, Nasrina Bargzie was raised in Concord, CA, one of the state’s hubs for Afghan migrants, and quickly got involved in anti-American and pro-terrorist activism.

In 2001, while attending college, she was interrogated by the FBI about comments she had made to her friends.

It’s unknown what she said, but it was enough to scare her friends, in one of the most liberal parts of the country, to apparently report her to law enforcement.

Next year, she wrongly received a law school scholarship intended for women who had suffered persecution under the Taliban even though she had left long before they came to power.

“I would like to do something that would affect Afghanistan,” Nasrina told a local paper.

Berkeley Law School was a hub of anti-American and anti-Israel activities and by the time she graduated, Nasrina was prepared to embark on her career of attacking both countries.

She became a legal fellow at the ACLU and joined its lawfare machine to dismantle our national security defenses against Islamic terrorism.

In 2008, she posted about “wearing orange”at the Today Show in solidarity with the Al Qaeda, Taliban, and other terrorists being held at Gitmo.

Nasrina also complained that “murder charges” had yet to be filed against the heroic Marines who bravely fought for their lives against terrorists in the streets of Haditha during the Iraq War.

In 2011 she joined the Asian Law Caucus and went to war against Jewish students facing antisemitic harassment.

In 2010, Jessica Felber, a Jewish student, had been assaulted by a leader of the Students for Justice in Palestine campus hate group, and filed suit against UC Berkeley for tolerating an atmosphere of hate by activists linked to terrorist organizations.

Nasrina Bargzie accused Jewish students and organizations of “organized legal bullying” for suing universities.

She ridiculed the idea that calling for the destruction of Israel was “threatening” and co-signed a petition claiming that the lawsuit by Jewish students was “threatening” the speech of Berkeley Students for Justice in Palestine and the Berkeley Muslim Students Association.

Jewish students, she argued, were the “aggressors” and rejected the idea that there was anything “anti-semitic” about the campus hate groups and their ties to Islamic terrorism.

Nasrina Bargzie was so desperate that she presented a request to the UN Human Rights Commission, a group often stocked with Islamic terrorist states, to intervene and stop the Department of Education from investigating “allegations of anti-Semitism on several campuses”.

The appeal to the UN was made on behalf of her Asian Law Caucus, CAIR, a group with a long history of supporting Hamas and other Islamic terrorist groups, the National Lawyers Guild, a group with a Communist origin which has been complicit in antisemitic violence, and American Muslims for Palestine which has been sued over accusations of its ties to Hamas.

Hatem Bazian, the co-founder of Students for Justice in Palestine and the godfather of campus antisemitism, would later thank Nasrina and others, for “being constantly engaged in everything related to Palestine”.

Alongside her was Zahra Billoo, the local head of CAIR, with whom Nasrina Bargzie had co-signed the letter, who would defend Hezbollah and Hamas.

Nasrina would work together with Biloo and CAIR, whose leader praised the Oct 7 attacks, on their next major project.

While Nasrina had claimed that the antisemitic harassment of Jews on campuses was just “freedom of expression”, when ads against Islamic terrorism were taken out on San Francisco buses, Nasrina and CAIR rallied to fight against freedom of expression.

After the American Freedom Defense Initiative (AFDI) took out ads addressing the roots of Islamic terror, Nasrina Bargzie claimed that “the ads are offensive and terrible” and admitted that “people just started calling and texting me… ‘What are we gonna do about this?’”

CAIR and Bargzie convinced local Democrats, including DA George Gascon, to condemn the ads which called for support for Israel and spoke out against Islamic terrorism.

Fresh from that victory, Bargzie and CAIR worked to protect Muslims accused of terrorism by restricting the police department’s relationship with the FBI.

It was then that Bargzie revealed that she had been interrogated by the FBI and “was asked by the agent about her family history and background.”

Information about those questions and history has not been forthcoming.

Members of the Bargzie family have told different stories about why they came to America, after traveling from Afghanistan to Pakistan.

According to a Glamour magazine profile of Kamala’s staffers, “my father and uncle were prisoners of war who disappeared.”

She told the San Diego Union Tribune that he was “executed.”

However according to her younger sister Humah, also an activist and a lawyer, “He said ‘I’ll see you tomorrow’ when he left the house, but he never came back.”

His disappearance, she told another magazine, “for the most part, remains a mystery.” Did Nasrina lie about what happened to her father? And did her family?

What happened to Abdul-Khaliq Bargzie, a wealthy landowner from Kandahar, remains a mystery, but he may have been aligned with the Jihadist Islamist Mujahideen.

Whatever the truth may be, Nasrina blamed the Communists rather than Islamists for his disappearance, and this may have strongly affected her activism for Islamist terrorists and terrorist supporters.

Despite having grown up in America, Nasrina Bargzie maintained close ties with her homeland, serving as president of the Afghan-American Bar Association, along with other Afghan groups, donating money back to her country and writing of her love for the ‘Pashto’ language.

By 2019, she was described as representing “seventeen different Afghan human rights organizations.”

Despite that, or perhaps because of it, she joined the Biden-Harris team, vetting incoming hires.

And then she entered an administration already full of staffers with foreign allegiances, ties to foreign governments, and even terrorist sympathizers.

In 2021, Nasrina became Kamala’s Deputy Counsel and then in 2022, as many members of the vice presidential team fled, she rose to the position of Deputy Counsel.

She’s been named one of the “fabulous four”: the four employees most loyal to Kamala who stayed on.

And as a corollary, she’s one of the four whom Kamala favors and is the most likely to promote.

Nasrina came out of some of the same legal and political circles as Kamala Harris. She worked for the ACLU at the same time as Kamala’s sister Maya held a prominent role at the local ACLU.

Maya also worked closely with CAIR and played a key role in Kamala’s presidential campaign.

No one in the FBI seems to have asked about Nasrina Bargzie’s original comments or the family history that troubled the government at the time.

Nor has there been any mention of her work with pro-terror groups such as CAIR or her appearance on a panel with MPAC’s Salam Al Marayati who has defended Islamic terrorists.

But the implications of a woman who has spent much of her career undermining our national security, attacking Jews, and defending terrorist sympathizers are troubling for Americans, Jews, Christians, and all people of goodwill.

Nasrina Bargzie resents America despite everything it has done for her.

After benefiting from the Refugee Resettlement program, she blamed America for having created the refugees.

In a Kamala Harris administration, she would be equipped to continue degrading our counterterrorism efforts, making life easier for Islamic terrorists and harder for Americans.

Occupying a prominent position in a Kamala administration, one of her top lawyers would be able to continue her campaign against American Jews and for the Hamas supporters attacking them.