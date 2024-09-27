Kamala’s ‘Jew ban’

Against a ‘Muslim ban’, for a ‘Jew ban.’

By Daniel Greenfield, FrontPage Magazine

“On Holocaust Memorial Day, Trump restricted refugees from Muslim-majority countries. Make no mistake — this is a Muslim ban,” Kamala Harris angrily tweeted in 2017.

This year the Biden-Harris administration implemented a ‘Jew Ban’ less than a week after Holocaust Memorial Day and after the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust.

Unlike the Muslim Ban, the Biden-Harris ‘Jew Ban’ had nothing to do with immigration security. It was buried in Biden’s innocuously named ‘Executive Order 14115 – Imposing Certain Sanctions on Persons Undermining Peace, Security, and Stability in the West Bank.”

Who was sanctioned for undermining peace, security, and stability in “the West Bank”?

The PLO’s ‘Palestinian Authority’ has conducted unity negotiations with Hamas under the auspices of Russia and the CCP in Beijing and Moscow. It promotes and funds Islamic terrorism against Jews through its propaganda outlets, terror groups and its ‘Pay to Slay’ policy. Despite that the Biden-Harris administration has poured hundreds of millions of dollars into its territories.

The administration allows organizations like Samidoun which were named as terror front groups by Israel to operate through tax-exempt nonprofits in the United States. Radical groups like the International Solidarity Movement and Torat Tzedek which have been involved in local clashes and violence, some deadly, received money from tax-exempt charities like the New Israel Fund and the Middle East Children’s Alliance with no interference from the Biden-Harris government.

Instead the individuals targeted under Executive Order 14115 during its inception had two things in common: they were pro-Israel and Jewish. Starting in March, the Biden-Harris administration has rolled out sanctions on Jewish Israeli farmers, ranchers, bakers and housewives at the same time as Brazilian drug dealers, Chinese fentanyl manufacturers and Russian oligarchs.

The baffling list of Jews sanctioned by Joe Biden and Kamala Harris included the proprietors of a goat farm who sell cheese, a baker who shot an Islamic terrorist in 2016 and a mother of 8 who worked with survivors of sexual assault and led protests against aid to Hamas.

The ‘Jew Ban’ was so badly implemented that it shut down the bank accounts and credit cards of a man with a similar name to an activist protesting the Biden-Kamala Hamas aid trucks.

A week ahead of Holocaust Remembrance Day, the Biden-Harris administration then announced a secondary wave of sanctions against Jewish groups that had fundraised for the victims of the regime’s first wave of sanctions in its ‘Jew Ban’. Opposing the ‘Jew Ban’ was enough to get one sanctioned under the ‘Jew Ban’ for ‘undermining peace’.

A month before, a ‘Palestinian Authority’ security officer had opened fire on a Jewish school bus. The PA will not only continue paying his salary but it celebrated the attack.

The Palestinian Authority’s media boasted of “more than 2,750 acts of resistance against the occupation that have led to the killing of 12 Israelis”, “159 shooting operations” including the murder of two Jewish brothers stuck in traffic which it described as “continuing the path and keeping its spark burning will be carried out by blasting bullets into heads.”

The Biden-Harris administration did not believe this qualified as undermining peace.Not only did it leverage no sanctions on those responsible, but continued its diplomatic support for the PLO.

It was not until June that Arin Al-Usud, an Islamic terrorist group tied to Hamas and Islamic Jihad, that the PLO saw as a rival group was finally sanctioned. The use of the EO 14115 sanctions on a terrorist group instead of the appropriate Foreign Terrorist Organization designation that would treat support for terrorism as a serious crime classed Israeli civilians with terrorists and seemed largely aimed at trying to make the ‘Jew Ban’ look more ‘diverse’.

In August, the Biden-Harris ‘Jew Ban’ rolled on with the addition of Yitzhak Levi Filant: the security coordinator for an Israeli village that has frequently come under attack by Islamic terrorists. Security coordinators were the front line of defense during the Islamic terrorist attacks of Oct 7 and a good one can make the difference between massacre and a dead terrorist.

The Biden-Harris had already amply made clear which of these was its preferred outcome.

Since the onset of the ‘Jew Ban’, 8 Jewish men and women have been sanctioned by the the Biden-Harris administration along with 2 Jewish farms and 4 nonprofit groups.

And only one Islamic terror group.

100% of the individuals and 85% of the organizations sanctioned under the Biden-Harris ‘Jew Ban’ are Jewish.

Jerome Marcus, the president of the Deborah Project, called it “An Executive Order That Targets Jews” in an article at the Jewish Journal, asking, “Should U.S. Presidents be able to freeze your bank account if they disagree with your views on foreign policy, or if anti-Israel groups ask them to?” he asked. “Their internet and email are canceled, they have no access to their credit cards and thus can’t pay for basics like insurance and daily life activities. Their life is essentially unraveled. And once they’re sanctioned, they can’t hire a lawyer to defend them.”

A lawsuit filed by Marcus, Eugene Kontorovich of the George Mason University Scalia Law School and other attorneys on behalf of Texans for Israel and American Jews living in Israel challenged the constitutionality of Biden’s ‘Jew Ban’ who fear losing their bank accounts and livelihoods if they defend themselves against Muslim violence.

“The White House is putting the lives of American Jews living in the West Bank at risk and denying them the Fifth Amendment’s guarantee of equal protection under the laws,” Kontorovich warned in a Wall Street Journal op-ed.

The lawsuit noted that the Biden-Harris administration has made it “clear that it considers the mere act of Jews residing in or making pilgrimage to sites in the West Bank as an obstacle to peace.’ In fact, the Administration has even called visits of Jews to their holy sites ‘provocative.’”

And who in the Biden-Harris administration is behind the ‘Jew Ban’?

Michael Doran, the Director of the Center for Peace and Security in the Middle East, described a shadowy “interagency team of targeteers” led by the International Economics Directorate at the National Security Council. Doran named Ilan Goldenberg, Kamala’s former pro-terrorist Middle East advisor and her current ‘liaison’ to U.S. Jews as playing “a very enthusiastic role”.

Kamala’s close advisor who helped set her anti-Israel policy had previously advocated for a deal in which “Hamas would retain some of its military capabilities” and argued that “half the root causes are Israeli actions, in terms of — especially just focusing on Gaza, on the blockade. And the other half is Hamas’ choice to use violence and arm itself in response.”

The ‘Jew Ban’ is not just coming out of the Biden-Harris administration, but one of Kamala’s close advisors who represents her to the Jewish community appears to be its capo.

Kamala had campaigned against a Muslim ban in the name of “Holocaust Memorial Day” and “Anne Frank” only to then come to power and implement a ‘Jew Ban’ around Holocaust Memorial Day. The ‘Jew Ban’ is everything that Kamala accused the Muslim Ban of, but wasn’t, it’s shameful, unconstitutional and un-American. It’s also a foreshadowing of things to come.