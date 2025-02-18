Lawmakers who back Hamas are ‘sicker’ than the terrorists, says Huckabee

The putative U.S. ambassador to Israel also put the military option on the table regarding the president’s absolute opposition to a nuclear Iran.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump’s nominee for U.S. ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee, slammed Congressional supporters of Hamas and said Iran is under definite threat of attack if it doesn’t give up its nuclear ambitions in an interview Monday on Fox News’ Varney and Co. show.

After citing the Hamas-led massacre of 1,200 people and taking of 250 hostages during its October 7, 2023, invasion of Israel that immediately sparked war in the Gaza Strip, interviewer Stuart Varney expressed surprise that the terror organization could still have backers in Congress.

Without mentioning any names, Huckabee responded, “It’s beyond comprehension that anybody would understand what Hamas did, what they continue to do, the threats they continue to make as recently as a week ago, saying they want to have another October 7, and somehow show support for that.”

While the terrorists “are very sick people,” he added, “the sicker ones” are “the ones who know what they did…some of whom even serve in Congress, and think it was OK – or at least think it was justified.”

In the immediate aftermath of the massacre in southern Israel, Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) blamed Israel for the slaughter, saying that its “apartheid system” creates “conditions that can lead to resistance.”

She and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York have repeatedly falsely accused Israel of breaking international law and committing genocide, while ignoring Hamas’ documented war crimes.

Tlaib has also employed at least three individuals with Hamas connections and was called out as a “Hamas sympathizer” by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries after she repeated a lie about the IDF attacking a hospital early on in the war when it was struck by a failed Palestinian missile launched at Israel.

Huckabee praised Trump’s firm support of the Jewish state while calling the former president Joe Biden’s policy towards the Israel and Hamas “schizophrenic.”

“One day, he’s all for Israel. The next day, he puts more pressure on them to have a ceasefire than he did on Hamas to release American hostages. This was insane, and it’s cost us a lot of time, money, and human lives,” he said.

Regarding Iran’s nuclear program, Varney ran a clip of National Security Advisor Mike Waltz saying that Trump has been very clear that the Islamic Republic “can never have a nuclear weapon,” since it was “an irrational actor that we cannot allow to have their finger on the button.”

He then asked Huckabee, “Doesn’t it sound to you like an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities is coming?”

The future ambassador answered, “Either that or they’re going to surrender it, they’re not going to get one.”

He said “everyone else in the entire world who has a brain” is “giving a standing ovation to that doctrine,” including the Arab countries in the region.

“They all understand that Israel is no threat to them, they don’t have to worry that Israel is going to launch an attack on Egypt or Jordan or the Saudis. They’re worried about Iran,” he continued.

“And whether it’s Israel that pulls the trigger, or it’s a combination of nations, I hope the Iranian leaders, as crazed as they are, have at least enough sense to listen carefully to what’s being said. They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon, full stop.”