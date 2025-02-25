Lawsuit: Hamas journalist had advance knowledge of Oct. 7

Abdallah Aljamal, the Al Jazeera photojournalist who reportedly held Noa Argamani captive in his home. (Twitter/X)

Three rescued Israeli hostage refile lawsuit against US-based nonprofit that employed their Hamas-affiliated captor, who claimed to be a journalist.

By World Israel News Staff

An amended lawsuit filed against the employers of a Hamas-affiliated Gazan who held three Israeli hostages in his home charges that their captor knew about the October 7th, 2023 terror onslaught in advance.

Freed hostage Almog Meir Jan, who was rescued by Israeli forces in June 2024, filed a lawsuit against the Washington-based nonprofit People Media Project and its subsidiary website, the Palestine Chronicle, which employed his captor, Abdallah Aljamal.

Aljamal also wrote for Qatar-controlled outlet Al Jazeera.

The original lawsuit filed by Jan was dismissed, but has now been refiled with more evidence and the addition of Shlomi Ziv and Andrey Kozlov – who were held alongside Jan and also rescued – as co-plaintiffs.

According to court filings viewed by the New York Post, Aljamal had advance knowledge of the attack, proving his deep affiliation and insider connections within the Hamas terror group.

On October 7th, 2023, at 5:43 a.m., Aljamal posted an Islamic battle prayer to his TikTok account just minutes ahead of the onslaught.

“Praise be to God, good and blessed praise,” the post reads. “O God, guide us. O God, guide us. O God, grant us the victory that you promised. O God, acceptance, acceptance, acceptance. Your victory, O God.”

Aljamal concluded the post with a heart emoji.

The lawsuit argues that Aljamal’s employer and Ramzy Baroud, the Palestine Chronicle’s editor, obtained exclusive footage and information that made it clear their writer was working on behalf of Hamas.

In the aftermath of the October 7th massacres, “Aljamal’s propaganda in the Palestine Chronicle increased exponentially, often publishing two to three pieces per day, even as the Hamas operative held plaintiffs hostage in violation of international law,” the suit states.

The defendants “knew that Aljamal’s…propaganda could only be made with direct and substantial contacts with other Hamas terrorists providing him information to publish, power for his electronic devices, and Internet access for transmission of materials and communications,” the suit charged.

The lawsuit seeks damages from People Media Project, the Palestine Chronicle, and senior figures associated with the entities.