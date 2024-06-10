WATCH: The moment the three male hostages boarded the rescue chopper June 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-moment-the-three-male-hostages-boarded-the-rescue-chopper/ Email Print Almog Meir Jan, Andrey Kozlov and Shlomi Ziv aboard the IDF helicopter after the daring rescue mission which also rescued Noa Argamani who was held in another building. The moment the three male hostages were safe on board pic.twitter.com/LtjUc7mRLD— Mossad Commentary (@MOSSADil) June 10, 2024 THE THREE HOSTAGES ON AN IDF HELICOPTER ON THEIR WAY TO ISRAEL pic.twitter.com/sTK2bkmxQX— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) June 10, 2024 hostagesIDF helicopterIDF rescue mission