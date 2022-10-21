Left-wing Youtuber with 9 million followers suspended for joke about ‘gassing’ Ben Shapiro

Ethan Klein, who has two YouTube channels with a combined following of more than nine million, joked about Ben Shapiro getting gassed.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Ethan Klein, a prominent left-wing comedian on social media had his YouTube account suspended after joking about conservative media personality Ben Shapiro getting gassed.

Klein attacked Shapiro while discussing Kanye West and the furor surrounding the rapper’s recent antisemitic remarks.

In the now-deleted video, Klein opined that Candace Owens — a political commentator who works with Shapiro at the Daily Wire — had taught West his antisemitic hyperbole.

“If there’s another Holocaust and people start rounding up the Jews again I hope Ben [Shapiro] gets gassed first. Or last,” Klein said. “Do you think it would be more justice if he got first or last?”

In response, Shapiro said on Thursday, “If there were another Holocaust, I would hope that Ethan and his family escaped. But maybe that’s just me.”

