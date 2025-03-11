Leftist Jews protest deportation of Hamas supporter who terrorized Columbia

Fake Jewish leftist groups, especially those part of the Soros network, quickly joined the outcry even as they had remained silent when Jewish students were being terrorized at Columbia.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Last year Mahmoud Khalil gave an interview to a Hamas media operation about his “negotiations” with Columbia University during their occupation of the campus.

The violent occupation of Columbia by terrorist supporters led to riots, vandalism, assaults, terrorist propaganda and attacks on Jewish students. Instead of taking action, Columbia continued to negotiate with the terrorist supporters at the expense of Jewish students.

Now the United States is done negotiating with terrorists.

“SHALOM, MAHMOUD,” the White House Twitter account declared, carrying a message from President Donald J. Trump. “ICE proudly apprehended and detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Radical Foreign Pro-Hamas Student on the campus of Columbia University. This is the first arrest of many to come.”

The Department of Homeland Security stated that action had been taken against the Syrian occupier for having “led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization.”

Khalil, a Syrian national living in New York, is now in immigration detention in Louisiana after the Trump administration revoked his student visa and is seeking to send him back to his homeland.

He had been a leading figure in Columbia’s pro-Hamas riots and encampments. Beyond violently shutting down campuses in support of Islamic terrorists, the group had distributed Hamas flyers, photos of Hamas leaders and plastered stickers reading, “Death to Amerika.”

Now, Khalil and his supporters are fighting to stay in ‘Amerika’ claiming that his arrest is illegal because the Biden administration chose to reward his terrorist activities with residency.

However, the Immigration and Nationality Act clearly states that any alien “endorsing or espousing terrorist activity” is ineligible for a visa and therefore subject to deportation. And all that Khalil’s ‘green card’ means is that he is a ‘resident alien” who is subject to removal for supporting terrorists.

“This is un-American,” argued Somali Rep. Ilhan Omar. “Anyone celebrating this should be ashamed,” AOC moaned.

CAIR, whose leader supported the attacks of Oct 7, warned, “We and other civil rights groups are in communication with Mahmoud’s legal counsel. This fight is just starting.”

The message was retweeted by Rep. Rashida Tlaib who whined, “Free Mahmoud Khalil.”

But it wasn’t just the radical fringe of the Squad who came to the Syrian’s defense.

The Senate Judiciary Democrats social media account, under Sen. Dick Durbin, falsely argued that, “Mahmoud Khalil exercises his First Amendment rights… but, Donald Trump and Marco Rubio didn’t agree with what he said.” Senate Judiciary Democrats warned, “this should terrify everyone.” At least all foreign nationals who support terrorists and are involved in violence.

The White House Twitter account however replied by once again quoting Trump. “This is the first arrest of many.”

Locally, Attorney General Letitia James who had broken every possible law in pursuit of Trump, the NRA and any conservative groups she could go after, announced that she was “extremely concerned about the arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, an advocate and legal permanent resident of Palestinian descent”.

Mayoral Candidate Brad Lander, an ally of Linda Sarsour, condemned the move as well, arguing that deporting a non-citizen for advocating for violating the terms of his visa by breaking the law was somehow a “violation of the First Amendment.”

Fake Jewish leftist groups, especially those part of the Soros network, quickly joined the outcry even as they had remained silent when Jewish students were being terrorized at Columbia.

Bend the Arc: Jewish Action, a far left group chaired by Alex Soros and formerly headed by Stosh Cotler, an anti-Israel activist and sex club dancer, who now serves as a senior adviser, falsely described the Syrian national as “a New Yorker” who was “detained for constitutionally protected speech” and argued that “the White House’s authoritarian actions are being falsely done in our name as Jews”.

Amy Spitalnick, the former press secretary for the anti-Israel Soros lobby J Street, who took over and turned the Jewish Council for Public Affairs into an anti-Israel leftist group, attacked the Trump administration for cutting funding to Columbia over its tolerance for the harassment of Jewish students and faculty, and objected that “Khalil has still not been charged”.

Other leftist front groups, including Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, which denied the existence of minority antisemitism, New York Jewish Agenda, co-founded by teachers’ union boss Randi Weingarten, who had previously accused Jews of being oppressors, and who had opposed the campaign against Hamas, and the Nexus Project, which accused Jews of “weaponizing antisemitism”, all rallied on behalf of a leading figure in campus hate.

If Not Now and its co-founder Simone Zimmerman, described immigration authorities as “the American Gestapo” and Jews fighting antisemitism as “Nazi collaborators” for supporting Jewish students.

The ADL however broke from the anti-Israel left by praising Trump’s move, tweeting “we appreciate the Trump Administration’s broad, bold set of efforts to counter campus antisemitism — and this action further illustrates that resolve by holding alleged perpetrators responsible for their actions.”

The reactions to the detention of Mahmoud Khalil finally brought into focus the true attitude of Democrats toward the Hamas campus riots, Jewish students and the United States of America.

Behind the false excuses is the reality that top Democrats supported the Hamas campus riots.

None of their justifications for defending Khalil hold the slightest drop of water. Khalil was a visa holder who was made a resident alien under the Biden administration.

Aliens, resident or otherwise, are not citizens and can be deported on national security grounds and for other violations.

The same people now clamoring about freedom of speech on college campuses cheered when students were censored for supporting Trump or the First Amendment, or even wearing a politically incorrect Halloween costume.

They advocated mass censorship of social media to eliminate “misinformation” about the pandemic, the election and anything else.

They are not defending Mahmoud Khalil because they support free speech, but because they support Islamic terrorism, they support Hamas and the destruction of America and Israel.