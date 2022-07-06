Man killed in car bombing in Zichron Yaakov

The victim, known to the police over drug offenses, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By World Israel News Staff

A man in his 40s was killed in a car bombing in the northern Israeli town of Zichron Yaakov on Wednesday morning.

The victim had just entered a parking lot near a local council building when his vehicle blew up.

The man, who traded in bitcoin and is known to the police for drug offenses, raising the likelihood of an organized crime slaying.

The victim dropped off his wife and son, a soldier, around 10 a.m. before continuing to the parking lot, the Walla! News reported.

Paramedics from the MDA emergency service pronounced him dead on the scene.

Police said they were investigating the motive behind the attack and have opened a probe.

“I a huge blast and then I saw the Skoda vehicle collide with a pillar and stop,” one eyewitness said, according to the report.

He was joined by a local store owner who said: “The murdered man passed by me with the vehicle and said hello from the window. He had arrived at the parking lot half a minute earlier and had not yet had time to park before the explosion occurred.”