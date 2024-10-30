Mandela’s pro-Hamas grandson rages after UK visa denied

Mandla Mandela’s presence in the UK would pose a threat to Jewish communities, society, says UK border ministry.

By World Israel News Staff

Nelson Mandela’s grandson, who has repeatedly praised Hamas and Hezbollah, posted an angry tirade on his Instagram account after he was denied a visa to travel to the UK due to his support for terrorism.

Mandla Mandela was slated to speak at several pro-Palestinian rallies in cities throughout the UK, including Manchester, Edinburgh, and Glasgow.

But the UK Home Office denied a visa to Mandela, explaining in a letter that the decision was due to his pro-terror posts on Instagram.

The letter highlighted several posts lauding Hamas made by Mandela on the account.

“Your presence in the UK is considered to pose a threat to UK society as it would highly likely cause tensions amongst UK Jewish communities,” the Home Office said. It is in the interests of the community to refuse your visa to protect public safety and prevent disorder or crime in the UK.”

An enraged Mandela took to his Instagram account, claiming that the UK government is guilty of “duplicity and support for, and complicity with genocide Israel.”

Mandela then conflated the anti-Israel movement, which has seen Jews verbally and physically assaulted on college campuses and city streets, to the anti-apartheid struggle in South Africa.

“We will not be silenced. The denial of visa is an infringement of my movement and an attempt to undermine the work of the Anti-Apartheid Movement in the UK,” he wrote, alleging that the decision was indicative of the “colonial mentality that seeks to deny us our right of free movement, association and speech.”

He then compared himself to his grandfather, who is widely viewed as a hero in South Africa for his critical role in overturning the apartehid system in the country.

Mandela said he carries “this legacy with pride” and will “fight inequality, domination, occupation and inequality wherever it raises its ugly head. We will continue to stand with the oppressed of the world wherever they may be. We will never abandon the Palestinian people who stood with us in our darkest hour,” he added.