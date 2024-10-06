Media rebrands Oct 7 terror celebrations as “pro-Palestinian rallies”

Anti-Israel demonstrators chant 'gas the Jews' at pro-Hamas rally in Sydney, October 9th, 2023.(AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

These rallies are not anti-war, they’re pro-war.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

The creeping normalization of Islamic terrorism by the media means that Islamic terrorist supporters celebrating the anniversary of Oct 7 are being rebranded in the blandest terms.

Thousands join pro-Palestinian rallies around the globe as Oct. 7 anniversary nears – AP

Pro-Palestinian rally in OKC’s Myriad Gardens is planned to mark ‘One Year of Resistance’ – The Oklahoman

Israel-Hamas war: Pro-Palestinian rally held in downtown LA as Oct. 7 anniversary nears – ABC7 Los Angeles

What is that ‘One Year of Resistance’? Why are there rallies on the anniversary of the worst Islamic massacre of Jews in centuries?

The media nods along and labels them as protest rallies against the war. But they’re not protesting the Hamas massacre of Israelis.

They’re protesting against Israel fighting back.

Rather than reporting this the media even adopts the terrorist vocabulary using terms like “Resistance” to whitewash and even glamorize Islamic terrorism.

These rallies are not anti-war, they’re pro-war. It’s another reason they keep using “flood” names.

The media is hard at work normalizing calls for the mass murder of Jews even on Oct 7. It’s another mostly peaceful genocide.