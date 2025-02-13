Midwife complained a year ago about Australian nurses who boasted about killing Jews

Australian nurses Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sara Abu Labda speak to an Israeli about their violent antisemitism. (Max Veifer)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

After a viral video emerged showing Australian nurses bragging about killing Jews, it was revealed that a midwife had been penalized a year ago for complaining about the nurses’ behavior.

Sharon Stoliar explained that she had raised concerns about antisemitic remarks made by some of the staff following the October 7th massacre.

Stoliar, who is married to an Israeli Jew, filed an official complaint about her coworkers’ behavior, particularly since they were engaging in blatantly aggressive demonstrations while wearing their medical uniforms.

During protests, nurses, midwives, and other health professionals yelled, “From the river to the sea,” a genocidal chant calling for the destruction of Israel.

Stoliar said, “I wrote an open letter to nurses and midwives, explaining that this chant is a call for the annihilation of Jews, and that they should not be shouting this genocidal chant, especially while wearing NSW Health uniforms. I also had meetings with AHPRA (Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency) to push for action.”

However, Stoliar soon realized that she had become the target of threats, intimidation, and a large number of complaints filed against her in retaliation for the letter; some even called for the revocation of her medical license.

“While initially the complaints were dismissed, two of the complainants pushed for a review, prompting the HCCC to investigate further,” Stoliar recalled.

“They placed formal comments on my registration without my knowledge and without giving me the opportunity to respond. This continued without me being informed of my legal rights.”

The situation became so severe that Stoliar was warned she might face imprisonment due to the complaints.

However, Stoliar and her lawyer cleared her name and removed the legal threat.

“Do you see the double standard?” Stoliar asked. “I asked for an end to a genocidal chant by NSW Health staff while they wore their uniforms. Yet, instead of addressing that, I faced formal corrective comments and the threat of jail time.”

A video went viral of two Australian nurses filmed by an Israeli, Max Veifer bragging about killing Jews.

After he identified himself as an Israeli to Ahmad “Rashad” Nadir and Sara Abu Labda, who were wearing scrubs with the New South Wales (NSW) Health logo, Nadir said, “I’m so upset that you’re Israeli … eventually you’re going to get killed and go to Jahannam [hell], God willing.”

When Veifer asked why he’d be killed, Abu Labda, who was wearing the traditional Muslim head covering, answered, “It’s Palestine’s country, it’s not yours, you piece of sh**.”

Veifer also asked what they would do if an Israeli came to their hospital.

Abu Labda immediately answered, “I won’t treat them; I’ll kill them.”

“You have no idea how many [Israelis] came to this hospital, and I sent them to Jahannam,” Nadir said next, while using the cutting-throat gesture. “I literally sent them to Jahannam.”