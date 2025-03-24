Miracle in Beit Shemesh: Houthi missile pierces car roof without hitting the driver

An Israeli man's car damaged by shrapnel from Palestinian terrorists' missile strike in 2019. (AP/Tsafrir Abayov)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

A missile launch from Yemen hit the roof of a car in Beit Shemesh without harming the driver.

The car was on a street behind a forest in the suburb of Ramat Beit Shemesh, outside of Jerusalem.

The missile shrapnel broke through the roof but stopped short of hitting the driver.

Last week, Houthi terrorists resumed firing missiles at Israel following the resumption of military action in the Gaza Strip, sending millions of Israelis to shelters. There have been no reported injuries.

Since October 7, 2023, the Houthis have launched 350 drones and missiles at Israel in solidarity with the Palestinians in Gaza. Most were intercepted by Israel’s air defense system.

US President Donald Trump warned that the Houthis would be “completely annihilated” as the US initiated airstrikes against the Yemen-based terror group.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) reported late Wednesday night that American forces “continue 24/7 operations against the Iran-backed Houthis.”

On March 12, the Houthis said they would attack any Israeli vessel in the Red Sea.

“We condemn the Zionist enemy’s resumption of aggression against the Gaza Strip,” stated the Houthis’ supreme political council. “The Palestinian people will not be left alone in this battle, and Yemen will continue its support and assistance, and escalate confrontation steps.”

Trump said he held Iran responsible for the Houthi missile attacks. He also warned Iran to stop arming the Yemen-based terror group, instead letting them “fight it out themselves.”

“Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthis, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN.” he wrote on social media. “Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there.”