MSNBC host looking to get Trump kicked off Twitter

MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said “a call is being set up” with Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey.

By World Israel News Staff

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said on Wednesday she intends to try and get President Donald Trump kicked off Twitter, Fox News reports on Thursday.

“A call is being set up with @jack and the GC,” Brzezinski tweeted to her almost 1 million Twitter followers. She referred to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and the company’s general counsel.

A call is being set up with @jack and the GC. Thanks for your interest. I will keep you posted https://t.co/eyQwke6KB4 — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski took issue with Trump’s suggestion that her co-host and husband Joe Scarborough has something to do with the 2001 death of one of his aides when he was a Florida congressman.

On May 12, Trump tweeted for the authorities to reopen the investigation. The death had been ruled accidental and no foul play was suspected, The Washington Post reports.

Trump referred to the case as the “Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida.” On Wednesday, Trump tweeted “Open Cold Case!”

Brzezinski tweeted on Wednesday “@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree.”

.@jack At what point is @Twitter a part of this? TAKE DOWN TRUMP’s ACCOUNT— the world world be safer. Retweet if you agree — Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) May 20, 2020

Brzezinski said on MSNBC, addressing Trump, “You should be taking these tweets down. You’ll be hearing from me on this because this is BS. Donald, you are a sick person. You really are a cruel, sick, disgusting person. And you can keep tweeting about Joe but you’re just hurting other people.”

“He’s once again tweeting conspiracy theories about Joe, falsely accusing him of murder, talking about a death of a young staffer in his office years ago, and calling him dangerous to walk the streets,” Brzezinski also said on TV.

She said Trump was implicating her husband in the death of his aide because he was angry about his criticism of the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Because you’re mad at Joe, because Joe got you again today, because he speaks the truth,” she said, “and he speaks plainly about your lack of interest and empathy in others and your lack of ability to handle this massive human catastrophe, the fact that you have made it worse and you make it worse every day.”