Murdered hostage Ohad Yahalomi to be laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz

The funeral procession departed from Rish LeZion at 8:15 a.m., with eulogies set to begin in Nir Oz at 11 a.m. on the lawn by the dining hall, after which the funeral will take place at the kibbutz cemetery.

By JNS

Ohad Yahalomi, who was murdered in Hamas captivity in the Gaza Strip, will be laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Wednesday.

His remains were returned to Israel last Thursday, along with those of Itzik Elgarat, Shlomo Mantzur, and Tsachi Idan.

The Yahalomi family, alongside the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, has invited the public to join in the funeral procession and pay their respects.

Elgarat was laid to rest at Kibbutz Nir Oz on Monday.

Mantzur, 86, the oldest hostage held by Hamas prior to his murder in captivity, was laid to rest on Sunday at Kibbutz Kissufim, where he lived for more than 70 years.

