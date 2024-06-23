Muslim group denounces Hamas, October 7th massacres

‘Not in the name of Islam’ – Canadian Muslim group takes out full-page ad to denounce Hamas, Iranian military for attacks on Israelis.

By World Israel News Staff

A Canadian Muslim organization took out a full-page advertisement in out of the country’s nationwide newspapers on Saturday to condemn the Hamas terror organization and Iran’s paramilitary Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) for their attacks targeting Israelis.

The Ontario-based Council of Muslims Against Antisemitism (CMAA) expressed solidarity with the Jewish community over the weekend, and condemned both Hamas and the Iranian IRGC in an ad taken out in the National Post, under the headline “Not In The Name of Islam.”

The ad referenced the Hamas invasion of southwestern Israel on October 7th and subsequent massacres, and blamed the terror group and its patron, Iran, for the deaths of Gazan civilians in the ensuing war.

“On October 7th, Hamas terrorists entered communities in Israel to rape, murder, brutalize, and kidnap, in the name of our faith – Islam.”

“The victims were not only Jewish and Muslim, but were from multiple faith groups and at least 30 nationalities.”

“The terrorists repeatedly invoked the name of Allah and verses from our holy books during the slaughter.”

“Terrorist groups like Hamas and their backs, including Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), cannot be allowed to speak for all Muslims or Islam.”

The ad went on to “mourn the suffering and deaths of Gazan civilians,” while placing “the blame at the feet of Hamas, the IRGC, the Iranian regime, and all those who fund, justify, and glorify them.”

The CMAA called on Muslims around the world to reject “the distortion and weaponization of our faith by Islamist extremists, and for their promotion of antisemitism, violence, and terrorism,” while urging Canadians to unite to “build a broad Canadian voice against the growing chorus of extremist hatred.”