Muslims riot in Jerusalem, 4 arrested

Police quell a riot at Damascus Gate at the entrance to the Old City of Jerusalem during Ramadan, May 9, 2021. (Shalev Shalom/TPS)

“We will not allow those inciting and violent margins to disrupt order,” the police declared, while the defense minister extended Ramadan greetings to the country’s Muslim citizens.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Jerusalem police operating to quell a riot perpetrated by Muslims at the Damascus Gate at the entrance to the Old City on Saturday night arrested four suspects for throwing rocks and other objects at police forces.

The police stated that while they were “working to enable many to mark the month of Ramadan and reach the Old City of Jerusalem and the Temple Mount safely, on the first day of Ramadan, riots began, accompanied by shouts of incitement at the Damascus Gate area, while rioters threw bottles, stones and objects at the police.”

In addition, the rioters set a trash bin on fire near the area.

Overt and covert police forces operated in the area to arrest and remove instigators and rioters. Four suspects were arrested for throwing objects and disturbing the public order, and further arrests of suspects who were documented throwing objects at police forces and passersby are expected.

Police also arrested a suspect in the area who uploaded a live video to the TikTok social media network in which he threatened to harm the security forces.

“Whoever chooses to disturb the order, riot, and use violence of any kind harms first and foremost a large public of worshipers, merchants, and visitors, the vast majority of whom wished to celebrate Ramadan in peace and security while maintaining freedom of worship.

“We will not allow those inciting and violent margins to disrupt order,” the police declared.

Security tensions in Israel are high after a series of terror attacks throughout the country over the past week and a half that claimed 11 lives; others were wounded.

The country’s security establishment is bracing for violence, especially as Ramadan coincides with Passover, and following the first anniversary of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May 2021, which was launched by the IDF following a Hamas rocket attack on Jerusalem that began at the height of the month of Ramadan.

Meanwhile, Defense Minister Benny Gantz delivered Ramadan greetings to the Muslim community.

“The Jewish people are no strangers to the deep meaning of fasting and reflection. To you, our Muslim sisters and brothers, this is a whole month of prayer and focus on core values such as compassion and peace,” he said.

“In Israel, we face challenging times. A wave of terror seeks to break our spirits and divide us. In the spirit of this holy month, I thank our Muslim friends who stand beside us, and call for continued unity, peace and stability.

“And while radical forces try to shake us – this is also a time of groundbreaking hope and optimism. The Abraham Accords are just the beginning.

“We will continue working together to deepen ties between our nations and between our people, expanding defense relations and ensuring peace for us all.”

World Israel News contributed to this report.