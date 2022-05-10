‘My daughter was murdered twice – this time by the Israeli gov’t,’ says mother of terror victim

Border Police Corporals Yazan Falah (l) and Shirel Aboukrat, in a picture taken hours before being murdered by terrorists in Hadera. (Facebook)

Israel returned for burial the bodies of the terrorists who murdered two young Israelis, causing deep pain for the families of the victims.

By World Israel News Staff

Devorah Aboukrat, the mother of one of two 19-year-old Border Police officers murdered last March in a shooting attack in the northern city of Hadera, is experiencing renewed shock and pain.

Corporals Shirel Aboukrat and Yazan Falah were off duty in the vicinity of the bus stop where two terrorists opened fire.

It was reported Monday that the families of the terrorists, who were from the Arab-Israeli city of Umm al-Fahm, had the privilege of accompanying and burying their sons “with dignity” after their bodies were released.

The bodies were held for some six weeks by security agencies prior to being returned to their families under condition that there would be no nationalistic display at the funeral. However, pro-terror slogans were chanted at the funeral, Hebrew news sites reported.

“I do not usually comment on political posts, but since this morning I have been in emotional turmoil, and I went through one of the hardest days – a month and a half after the murderous attack in Hadera in which I lost my heart, my dearest Shirel,” wrote Devorah Aboukrat, Israel’s Channel 14 reported.

“I feel that my daughter was murdered twice, and this time by the Israeli government dancing on her blood!! We must wake up now and not show weakness and helplessness in front of our enemies, the murderers full of hatred, so that we do not continue to bury our loved ones!” the mother stated.

“The State of Israel allows the families of the despicable murderers to accompany them for burial with dignity, with calls in the background to murder more Jews!!!” she added.

“Bennett is doing the opposite of what he previously said — that terrorists’ bodies should not be returned because it harms state security,” MK Itamar Ben Gvir (Religious Zionism) declared, commenting on the issue.

Before he became prime minister of Israel, Naftali Bennett had spoken up strongly against the release of the bodies of terrorists.

That’s not how you defeat terrorism – that’s how you encourage it,” said Herzl Hajaj, whose daughter Shir was killed in an attack together with another three IDF soldiers in January 2017.

On Tuesday, Religious Zionism party head Bezalel Smotrich said that terrorists should be buried in pig skin, which is disgusting to Muslims, as a deterrent.