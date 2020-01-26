Naama Issachar requests presidential pardon from Putin

According to a spokesman for the Kremlin, it would be impossible to release Issachar without her formally asking for a presidential pardon.

By World Israel News Staff

Naama Issachar, the Israeli woman sentenced to seven and a half years behind bars in Russia for drug possession, has officially requested a presidential pardon

“Today, we discussed with Naama Issachar the statement of the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation D. Peskov that her pardon requires her personal application to the president,” said her legal team in a statement on Sunday.

“As a result of our discussion Naama made a decision to address to the President of the Russian Federation with the motion for pardon and release, and such a motion has been already submitted by her in writing in the prescribed manner through the administration of the detention center in which she is located,” the statement added.

On Friday, a spokesman for the Kremlin said that it would be impossible to release Issachar without her formally asking for a presidential pardon.

Prior to the Fifth World Holocaust Forum on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Issacher’s mother together with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Following the meeting, Putin told reporters, “I just met with Naama’s mother. It is clear that Naama comes from a very good family. The Prime Minister’s position is known to me – to decide appropriately. All of this will be taken into account when a decision is made.

“Her mother was very moving and supports her daughter. I said to her and I will say it again – everything will be alright,” he said.

Yaffa told Israeli media that Putin promised to release her daughter. “I’m optimistic. He’s lovely,” she said.

Issachar was arrested at Moscow’s international airport in April 2019 while waiting for a connecting flight on her return from a vacation in India. Russian authorities claimed that 9.5 grams of marijuana were found in her checked-in luggage. She denied it was hers.