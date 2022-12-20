Nazi symbols carved into menorah in Beverly Hills, man held

Amid the significant increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in recent years, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles in general have had their share.

By Associated Press and World Israel News

A man was arrested after Nazi symbols were carved into a menorah in Beverly Hills on the first night of the Jewish holiday of Chanukah, police said.

Officers responded Sunday night to reports that a menorah on private property was being vandalized, police said in a statement.

“A despicable act such as this will never be tolerated in our City,” said Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook.

Use of surveillance video led to the arrest of Eric Brian King, of Dallas, Texas, for investigation of felony, vandalism and a hate crime, police said.

It was not immediately known if King had an attorney. Online Los Angeles County jail information showed that King, 47, was scheduled for a court appearance on Tuesday.

Amid the significant increase in antisemitic incidents in the U.S. in recent years, Beverly Hills and Los Angeles in general have had their share.

Last year, for example, flyers accusing the Jews of being behind the Covid-19 pandemic were left on several front lawns in the upscale Los Angeles suburb.

In May, members of the antisemitic ‘Goyim Defense League,’ dressed in Nazi-like uniforms, harassed guests of the Beverly Hilton, screaming “the Nazis are coming.”

More recently, amid the outcry over Kanye West’s antisemitic rants and professed love for Adolf Hitler, the Goyim Defense League hung banners over a Los Angeles highway reading, “Honk if you know. Kanye is right about the Jews.”