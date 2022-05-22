Search

‘THE NAZIS ARE COMING’: Jews harassed in Beverly Hills hotel by ‘Goyim Defense League’

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/the-nazis-are-coming-jews-harassed-in-beverly-hills-hotel-by-goyim-defense-league/
Email Print

Dressed in Nazi-like uniforms and screaming “the Nazis are coming,” members of the antisemitic ‘Goyim Defense League’ harass guests of the Beverly Hilton Sunday afternoon.