‘THE NAZIS ARE COMING’: Jews harassed in Beverly Hills hotel by ‘Goyim Defense League’

Dressed in Nazi-like uniforms and screaming “the Nazis are coming,” members of the antisemitic ‘Goyim Defense League’ harass guests of the Beverly Hilton Sunday afternoon.

Dressed in Nazi like uniforms and screaming “the Nazis are coming”, Jon Minadeo II and his cronies from ‘Goyim Defense League’ harass guests of the Beverly Hilton at approx. 4pm PST today.

Antisemitic graffiti covered the vehicle they arrived in.

Police were called … cont. pic.twitter.com/6TmWNcma1L

— StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) May 22, 2022