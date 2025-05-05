Netanyahu blames Qatar for fighting in Gaza

Israel and Hamas were close to deal that would have secured the release of half of the remaining hostages, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says, accusing Doha of failing to back proposal pushed by Egypt.

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu blamed the Qatari government Sunday for the failure to reach a hostage deal and ceasefire agreement between Israel and the Hamas terror organization, resulting in ongoing hostilities in the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli premier met Sunday with Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, during which the two addressed reporters.

After Christodoulides reiterated his call for the remaining 59 Israeli hostages to be released, Netanyahu said that the two sides had been on the verge of achieving a breakthrough – one which never materialized due to Qatar’s refusal to support the proposed plan.

“I want publicly to repeat our clear position: all hostages must be released,” Christodoulides said.

“That is obviously something that we are pressing Hamas to do and enjoying the support of our friends,” Netanyahu responded, “asking others to press not only Hamas but Qatar that has overwhelming influence over Hamas, which it doesn’t always use but could use.”

“In fact, we had a hostage deal about to materialize that would have released almost half of the hostages and with the help of Egypt. We didn’t see the Qatari cooperation, that’s to say the least, that could have brought this deal to fruition.”

That’s what we expect to see, the support of our friends and the pressure of those who can press Hamas because you’re right. The release of the hostages and repatriation of the living and those who are not living back in Israel is a number one requirement from international, from morality, from common sense.”

Netanyahu’s comments echoed reports published last week citing unnamed Israeli officials who accused Qatar of sabotaging talks on an Egyptian proposal, telling Hamas representatives to reject the deal and hold out for better terms.

Qatar denied the claim, accusing Netanyahu’s associates of spreading it to deflect criticism over the Israeli delegation’s handling of talks, suggesting Israel’s demands were to blame for the deadlock in negotiations.

On Saturday, Netanyahu blasted Qatar, accusing it of “double talk” and “playing both sides.”

“The time has come for Qatar to stop playing both sides with its double talk and decide if it’s on the side of civilization or if it’s on the side of Hamas barbarism. Israel will win this just war with just means,” Netanyahu tweeted.

