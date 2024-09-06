Netanyahu hosts Romanian counterpart, emphasizes shared fight against Hamas

Romania was the first European Parliament to issue a unified statement in support of Israel.



By Sveta Listratov, TPS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hosted Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu in Jerusalem as the two discussed securing the release of the Israeli hostages in Gaza and reinforcing international support for the war against Hamas.

“Mr. Prime Minister, we very much appreciate your coming here to be with the people of Israel. Romania has already been a friend of Israel, but friends are tested in times of need,” Netanyahu said.

“We are not fighting just our war, we’re fighting the war of all civilized countries and all civilized peoples. Just as the world united against the Nazis, it should unite behind Israel in fighting and eradicating Hamas.”

Romanian Prime Minister Ciolacu echoed these sentiments, affirming Romania’s commitment to standing with Israel during its time of crisis.

“We wanted to show you that friends show their solidarity in practice,” Ciolacu said.

He also noted that Romania was the first European Parliament to issue a unified statement in support of Israel, underscoring the importance of international backing in the fight against terrorism.

Ciolacu also stressed the need for humanitarian efforts, calling on the international community to ensure the safe evacuation of innocent civilians and urging support for Israel’s right to defend itself.

Both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to peace and the eradication of terrorism, with Netanyahu emphasizing that lasting peace can only come once Hamas and similar terrorist groups are defeated.