Netanyahu: I’m being persecuted by the leftist Deep State

“In America and in Israel, when a strong right-wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people’s will,” wrote Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu likened himself to President Donald Trump in a fiery tweet Wednesday evening, saying that they were both victims of a weaponized judicial system that aims to prevent elected leaders from effectively governing their countries.

“In America and in Israel, when a strong right-wing leader wins an election, the leftist Deep State weaponizes the justice system to thwart the people’s will. They won’t win in either place! We stand strong together,” Netanyahu posted in an English-language from his official X account.

About 30 minutes later, Netanyahu deleted the tweet and reposted it on his personal account, with the message garnering more than 1 million views on the social networking platform.

In an unusual statement, President Isaac Herzog – whose role is considered to be symbolic and who generally does not comment on political issues – pushed back against Netanyahu in his own tweet.

Herzog wrote that “Israel’s strong and independent judicial system is an asset to our democracy, and the president of Israel is very proud of it.”

In a follow-up tweet, Netanyahu posted another video explaining the Deep State and its antagonism towards his leadership.

“The Deep State is the permanent bureaucracy that is never changing and embedded deep in the Israeli government, and decides that it knows better than the voters,” he saod.

“They always lean to the left. If a right-wing government is elected… they say, ‘What is democracy? Why should they make the decisions? Why should we care that you were elected? We make the decisions. And therefore, you can be elected, but you can’t really decide. You want to bring laws we don’t like? We’ll strike them down.’”

Netanyahu’s remarks appeared to refer in part to Attorney General Gali Barahav-Miara, who has repeatedly intervened in government decisions.

Numerous members of the coalition have said that Barahav-Miara has overstepped in her role, and uses legal challenges to thwart legislation or appointments that challenge her political agenda.