Netanyahu promises ‘devastating action’ against Gaza terror groups

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel would respond with “devastating action” if the terror groups continue to launch attacks on the Jewish state, suggesting he would not refrain from targeted killings, at the start of the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday.

“I want to make it clear: We will not accept any aggression from Gaza,” the prime minister said.

“Only a few weeks ago, we targeted the senior Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, and I suggest that both Islamic Jihad and Hamas refresh their memories. I will not go into detail about all of our actions and plans for the media, but we are prepared to take devastating action against the terrorist organizations in Gaza. Our actions are very strong and they have not yet ended, to put it mildly.”

The balloon terror continues in the south. Israel Hayom reports that fear of bombs floating in from the Gaza Strip has caused thousands of tourists who had planned to come to the Red South Festival to enjoy the carpets of red anemones that bloom during the rainy season to cancel their plans.

Terrorists from the Gaza Strip also continue to launch missiles. The most recent launch came on Saturday night when a rocket exploded in an open area. Israel bombed two Hamas positions in retaliation.

The security situation throughout the country has been tense after several attacks. In Jerusalem, 12 soldiers were injured in a car-ramming attack last Thursday. That same day a terrorist shot and wounded an Israeli border policeman in the Old City.

Also on Thursday, an Israeli man was injured during a drive-by shooting near the Talmon settlement in Judea and Samaria.