Netanyahu to wounded reservists: ‘We’re going all in’

Netanyahu addressed the issue of civilian displacement, arguing that Israel “had established an administrative body to facilitate the evacuation of civilians from Gaza.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with IDF reservists from the “Wounded Warriors for Victory” forum on Monday evening, telling them that “within days, things are going to happen in Gaza,” according to several Hebrew-language outlets.

In the hour-and-a-half meeting, the reservists shared their personal stories—how they fought on multiple fronts, how they were wounded in combat, and the ongoing challenges of their recovery process.

They voiced their support for the prime minister’s leadership and urged him to press toward a decisive victory and the fulfillment of the war’s objectives, calling for the defeat of the Hamas terrorist organization.

During the meeting, Netanyahu said, “Eradicating Hamas and bringing all our hostages home—those goals go hand in hand. That’s exactly how we’re approaching it. Things have changed. In the coming days, we’re going in with full force to complete the operation. Completing the operation means defeating Hamas. It means destroying Hamas.”

Netanyahu reiterated that Israeli forces were already in place, explaining that even if Hamas seeks to play for time and says it is willing to release another 10 hostages, the IDF would go in after they were released. “There is no scenario in which we stop this war,” he maintained.

He claimed that despite the imposition of a temporary ceasefire for a defined period, the intention was to “go all the way, and leave nothing of Hamas standing.”

One of the main sticking points, he said, was securing host countries willing to take them in, adding that this was currently one of his priorities. He estimated that at least 50% of Gaza’s population would likely leave.

The prime minister also said that the government had approved an additional 4 billion shekels ($800 million) in support for reservists and their families, including spouses and children.

“I want to say this clearly—you are heroes. I don’t say that lightly. You are true heroes. You set an example for the entire nation of Israel. And with the strength of your spirit, I say this: Not only are we winning—we will finish the job. We are heading for total victory,” he concluded.