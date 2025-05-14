Netanyahu, US envoy Witkoff discuss ongoing hostage talks

Prime Minister Netanyahu meets with Steve Witkoff and other senior US officials. (X Screenshot)

Despite months of stalled efforts, U.S. officials believe renewed momentum may be possible following recent developments on the ground and increased international pressure.

By JNS

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has concluded a series of extended meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, and members of the negotiating team regarding the ongoing efforts to secure the release of the remaining hostages held by Hamas in Gaza, according to a statement released by his office on Wednesday.

The discussions coincided with Trump’s arrival in Doha, Qatar, where indirect negotiations between Israel and Hamas were expected to resume on Wednesday.

Qatar has served as a key mediator in the talks, alongside Egypt and the United States, in efforts to reach a deal for the release of the remaining 58 hostages still believed to be held by Hamas following the Oct. 7, 2023 terror attack.

The Gulf Arab state has faced criticism for backing Hamas and other radical Islamist groups, as well as for channeling substantial funds to Western political figures and institutions.

Critics contend that these actions undermine its claim to neutrality as a mediator.

Trump’s envoys, Witkoff and Adam Boehler, met on Tuesday in Tel Aviv with the families of hostages and emphasized their commitment to securing the return of all captives—both living and deceased.

Witkoff told the families that the delegation would not be traveling to Doha unless there was a real chance to advance the talks.

Negotiations in Doha are being conducted indirectly, with intermediaries relaying proposals between Hamas and Israeli representatives.

