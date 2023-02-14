Netanyahu visits bereaved mother of terror victims, requests photo of children to show world leaders

PM Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu make condolence visit at Paley home, look at photos of children murdered by car-ramming terrorist in Jerusalem, Feb. 14, 2023. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)

The prime minister requested permission to keep a photo of the murdered boys in his office, to help explain to world leaders what Israel is enduring.

By World Israel News Staff

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara paid a condolence call on the Paley family at their home in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Ramot.

Two of their children – Yaakov, 6, and Asher, 8 – were murdered, and another civilian, 20, were intentionally run over by a terrorist. The father of the two murdered children, Avraham Noah Paley, remains hospitalized in serious condition at Hadassah-Ein Kerem hospital, where he is sedated and on a respirator.

Devorah Paley, the children’s mother, described to her visitors how her two young children were buried, one after the other, adding that the family has the support of the people of Israel and that faith is what is sustaining them. The prime minister and his wife agreed that faith helps one to overcome the disaster and that the entire nation embraces them in their sorrow, a government spokesman said in a press release.

Devorah Paley showed the Netanyahus a photo of her two murdered children, to which the prime minister responded:

“I would like your permission to put the picture in my office. This tragic story will help me explain to world leaders the difference between the people of Israel and our enemies. While our enemies murdered these two souls, our forces were in Türkiye saving lives.”

The family members asked for prayers for the father – Avraham Noah, the son of Yehudit.