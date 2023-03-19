Netanyahu touts elimination of ‘dozens’ of Arab terrorists, vows crackdown on anti-judicial reform ‘anarchy’

Following apparent assassination of senior terrorist in Syria, Netanyahu vows continued crackdown on terror – and on anti-judicial reform protests that spread ‘anarchy.’

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed his government will take a tough stance on terrorists, and that the police will crackdown on critics of the judicial reform plan whose protests promote “anarchy.”

Speaking at the start of the government’s weekly Cabinet meeting Sunday, Netanyahu laid out the agenda for the government, highlighting efforts to build an international coalition to bar Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, the recent spate of Arab terror attacks, and lawlessness at some anti-judicial reform protests.

“Today, I will discuss our three struggles: Against the Iranian nuclear program, against terrorism and against anarchy. First, the diplomatic struggle. The Government of Israel is continuing the struggle against the Iranian nuclear program.”

“Last week I met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. I stood together with the Chancellor on the platform in Berlin from which Jews were sent to the death camps.”

“As opposed to the past, today when we face the extremist regime in Tehran, which seeks to obliterate us from the face of the earth, we do everything necessary to defend ourselves. Like I say to world leaders and as I told Chancellor Scholz, the Jewish state will not allow another Holocaust.”

The prime minister alluded to last week’s bombing attack at the Megiddo Junction in northern Israel which left one man seriously wounded.

Netanyahu touted the “dozens of terrorists” eliminated by Israeli security forces in recent weeks, and vowed authorities would bring terrorists “everywhere” to justice

“Our forces are active around the clock in order to settle accounts with the terrorists and thwart terrorist infrastructure. Dozens of terrorists have been eliminated in the past month; many others have been arrested.”

“Whoever tries to harm Israeli citizens will pay the price. We will find the terrorists and the architects of terrorism everywhere.”

Netanyahu’s comments came just hours after the Islamic Jihad terrorist group claimed that a senior member of its military wing had been shot and killed by Israeli agents in Syria.

Amid ongoing protests, including rallies Saturday night that descended into violence, Netanyahu warned that the movement against the judicial overhaul plan is spreading “anarchy.”

“We will not accept anarchy. There are those who are calling for the blocking of highways, for refusal, for blood in the streets, and to attack public figures. We will not accept this. We will not accept violence – by any side.”

I expect the Inspector General and the police to enforce the law, to prevent violence and the blocking of roads, and to allow the daily life of the citizens of the country.”

“I expect the Shin Bet and the State Attorney’s Office to take determined action against those who incite to murder ministers and MKs, and the Prime Minister and his family, without turning a blind eye, without cutting slack and without cutting corners. I expect the IDF Chief-of-Staff and the heads of the security services to vigorously fight against refusal to serve. There is no place for refusal to serve in the public discourse. A state that values life cannot tolerate such phenomena and we will not tolerate them.”

“Instead of incitement and calls to anarchy, instead of the awareness engineering by the propaganda channels, there needs to be a genuine, substantive and fair discussion of the judicial reform. The foundation of democracy is the balance between the three authorities: The legislative, the executive and the judicial. This balance has been overturned in Israel in recent decades in a way that has not happened in any democracy in the world.”