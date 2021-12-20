New Lod police presence: ‘Every citizen will live in security’

The reopening is part of the government’s overall plan for fighting violence in Israel’s Arab communities.

By TPS

A police station was reopened on Sunday in Lod in the Neve Shalom neighborhood. Police patrol forces, investigations, intelligence, and community policing will operate from it.

The reopening is part of the government’s overall plan for fighting violence in Israel’s Arab communities. Lod is a mixed city where both Arabs and Jews live. It was also the scene of violent attacks committed by Arabs against Jews during Operation Guardians of the Walls in May.

The police say that the reopening of the station is another significant step in an ongoing process of strengthening and deepening police services in Arab society.

In recent years, the Israel Police, with the support of the Ministry of Internal Security, has inaugurated many new police stations in Arab areas throughout the country, and at the same time strengthened existing stations and points.

The police station in Neve Shalom neighborhood under the command of Inspector Elad Benaim will appoint 23 police officers from the patrol, investigations and intelligence sectors and community policing. It will work to increase enforcement and deterrence activities, make police services accessible and strengthen community ties for the safety and security of neighborhood residents.

“Recently, the Israel Police has been focusing its activities on Arab society,” said the Police Commissioner. “We are establishing stations and units, allocating resources and increasing organizational attention in manpower and technological means.”