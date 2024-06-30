New York being taken over by ‘radical Muslim occupation,’ says Israeli envoy

Israeli Consul General in New York warns that Western cities are increasingly being taken over by radical Muslims.

By World Israel News Staff

A senior Israeli diplomat warned that Western cities across Europe and the United States are being subverted by radical Islamic elements, fueling a massive surge in antisemitism.

Israeli Consul General in New York Ofir Akunis spoke with The New York Post in an interview published Saturday in which the former government minister lamented the rising antisemitism in New York City, and compared it to similar increases in cities across Europe.

Akunis, a Likud loyalist who served as Science and Technology Minister before being appointed Consul General earlier this year, attributed the growing hostility towards Jews in major Western cities to the spread of radical Islamic elements.

“You know what’s happening in London these days, you know what’s happening in Paris these days and in Malmo, a major city in Sweden? They are under radical Muslim occupation,” said Akunis.

“There are no-go zones and I don’t want that to happen here in New York or in other places here in the United States.”

“They burned an American flag right here, in front of the doors of the [Israeli] consulate.

“I’m calling on New Yorkers: wake up before it will be too late!”

“Your September 11th is our October 7th. It’s radical Islam.”

“My late grandmother — she was born in Poland 100 years ago — [told me] what happened in . . . Europe in the ’30s. I never imagined that we would see that with the young people here,” Akunis continued.

New York City has been the scene not only of increasingly aggressive anti-Israel and pro-Hamas demonstrations, but also of vandalism and harassment by anti-Israel activists.

Earlier this month, anti-Israel vandals threw red paint at an Israeli-owned music club in Brooklyn.

Days later, an anti-Israel group attacked the Brooklyn Museum and vandalized the homes of the museum’s director and board members.